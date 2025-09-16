Japan is investing in Africa’s economic future

Japan is shifting its Africa strategy from aid to long-term investment, channeling billions into tech, skills, and infrastructure. From hybrid car manufacturing in South Africa to new venture funds and vocational training, Tokyo is embedding itself in the continent’s economic future.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | Japan is recasting its Africa playbook, shifting from aid to strategic investments. This week, Nissan announced a study into launching hybrid cars in South Africa, positioning its e-Power technology as a bridge where charging infrastructure and incomes still lag. The automaker already sells hybrids in Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. South Africa could be its next market. Just months earlier, in April, Nissan deepened its South African footprint with a R3 billion investment to produce the award-winning Navara pickup at its Rosslyn plant in Pretoria.

The expansion will modernize the facility, add a flexible production line, and create around 1,200 jobs across the plant and supply chain. The move cements Rosslyn’s role as a Light Commercial Vehicle hub, supplying the domestic market and up to 45 African countries. It also expands South Africa’s auto export capacity, with Navara production expected to add 30,000 units to Rosslyn’s annual output.

Nissan’s recent moves is part of a wider Japanese push for capital, technology and training across the continent. At the ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama last month, Tokyo pledged more than US$5 billion in fresh loan investments.

“For decades, Japan’s engagement with Africa was defined by Official Development Assistance,” said Japan’s foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya. “Now, Africa is where the markets, the consumers, and the talent of the future lie.”

The pivot is being built through vehicles like the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa (EPSA6), a US$5.5 billion program by JICA and the African Development Bank. This follows EPSA5, which already mobilized US$4 billion with another US$1.6 billion still in the pipeline.

Tokyo is also doubling down on skills. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced plans to train 30,000 African AI experts in three years, under a “Japan-Africa Co-Creation for Industry” initiative covering digital, agriculture, logistics, and industrial training.

“Japan’s great trading houses think in decades, not quarters,” noted Ola Brown, founder of HealthCap Africa. “They are system builders, and Africa is the next place where systems must be built.”

Deals at TICAD9 underscored this approach. Aerosense signed with AfDB to deploy drones for infrastructure and agriculture. Shimizu, Kao, and Nippon Road will pilot PET-reinforced asphalt in Kenya. And in Senegal, Daikin, Toyota Tsusho, NEC, and Yamaha Motor will launch new industrial training programs from 2026. Japanese companies are scaling their footprint. By 2022, nearly 930 were active in Africa, up from 520 in 2010, according to Japan’s foreign ministry. They span mining, logistics, fintech, and manufacturing.

Venture flows are rising too. Japanese impact investments reached 5.9 trillion yen (US$37.2 billion) in 2022, four times the previous year, according to ImpactAlpha. More than 60 firms are now backing African startups, often through blended finance. SBI Holdings’ US$40 million commitment to Novastar and the US$60 million Verod-Kepple fund mark Tokyo’s growing role in pan-African deal flow. In 2025, new vehicles like a US$20 million Uncovered–Monex fund and Samurai’s risk-sharing instruments are pushing Japanese firms toward structured, repeatable investment strategies.

“Collaboration is essential to unlock private sector investment in Africa,” British International Investment noted in a study of Japanese VC flows, highlighting growing partnerships with JICA and local funds.

That collaboration is deliberate. By positioning African talent at the center and co-investing with local partners, Tokyo is drawing a contrast with China’s infrastructure-heavy projects and the West’s security-driven aid. From digital training in Senegal to lithium and cobalt stakes in Southern Africa, Japan is building credibility through long-term partnerships.

The bet is big: Africa is projected to contribute 12% of global GDP by 2050. For Tokyo, the continent offers growth markets, talent, and critical minerals to offset its own demographic decline. Yet, scale remains a challenge. Japan’s investment still trails China, the EU, and the US. Success will hinge on how quickly Japanese firms adapt to Africa’s entrepreneurial pace.

“Japan brings patience and order; Africa brings energy and scale,” Brown said. “It’s not aid. It’s necessity. That’s why this corridor matters.”

Or as Daikin’s executive Junichi Omori told Dakar delegates: “This is not only about skills, but about shared prosperity.”

SOURCE: Bonface Orucho, bird story agency