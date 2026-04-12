Jane Frances Acilo Nkya wins Mandela Global Humanitarian Impact award

Johannesburg, South Africa | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | Jane Frances Acilo Nkya has dedicated her life to restoring dignity and creating sustainable pathways for empowerment among women, youth, and marginalized communities. On April 10, the Mandela Awards Commission recognised her work, and she was presented with the Mandela Award for Legacy Leadership, Service & Global Impact.

The Mandela Awards Commission hosted a distinguished awards ceremony at the Park Hyatt Hotel, Rosebank, honouring Acilo, a Ugandan visionary humanitarian and community development leader whose work continues to transform lives across Africa.

Ndileka Mandela, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Mandela Awards Commission, the first and eldest granddaughter of Nelson Mandela, paid tribute to Acilo, saying her work spans education, economic empowerment, health awareness, and social protection, delivering both immediate relief and long-term transformation.

Fikile Mbalula, Secretary-General of the African National Congress, congratulated and commended Jane Frances Acilo Nkya for her exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to service, noting that her work reflects the very values championed by Nelson Mandela.

He emphasised that leaders such as Acilo are vital in advancing social justice, inclusive development, and community empowerment across the African continent, describing her as a true embodiment of legacy leadership in action.

His message reinforced the importance of recognising individuals whose work not only uplifts communities but also strengthens the moral and developmental fabric of society.

Ambassador Paul Amoru, Uganda’s Head of Mission to the Republic of South Africa, delivered a message of pride, recognition, and continental unity at the awards night.

“It is a profound honour and a personal pleasure to join you this evening at this historic celebration of leadership, vision, and transformative impact.”

He commended the Mandela Awards Commission for recognising excellence in the true spirit of Nelson Mandela and paid tribute to Acilo Nkya as “an extraordinary daughter of Uganda”.

Highlighting her impactful work, he noted: “Through her foundation, her work in education and health, and her empowerment of women and girls… she has touched thousands of lives and inspired generations.”

He further emphasised that her journey is a powerful reminder that “true leadership is not defined by titles or positions but by the positive difference we make in the lives of others.”

Describing the occasion as a proud moment for Uganda and the African continent, he concluded with a message of encouragement and inspiration for continued impact.

Acilo Nkya reflected on her journey with humility and conviction. “To receive this prestigious award is not merely an honour; it is a powerful affirmation, a sacred trust,” she said. She spoke of her early calling to serve, recalling her time as a student in South Africa and her grassroots work in Uganda.

“This award is a reaffirmation that we are on the right path; it emboldens us to reach further and continue working tirelessly with the communities we serve.”

She invoked the spirit of unity and shared African identity: “Our strength lies in our unity, our progress in our collaboration, and our future in our shared vision for an empowered Africa.”

Her message echoed the foundational ideals of Ubuntu and Pan-Africanism, reinforcing the importance of collective progress across the continent.

The speech took a deeply personal turn as she honoured her mother through the Dr. Caroline Abeja Education Grant, an initiative dedicated to empowering disadvantaged girls in Northern Uganda.“This award, recognising legacy, helps to cement my mother’s legacy, it is profoundly personal.”

Her work in education and healthcare continues to create lasting impact, including medical outreach programmes in underserved communities such as Oyam District in northern Uganda.

Officials said that as the world continues to navigate complex challenges, the Mandela Awards Commission remains a beacon of recognition—honouring those who lead with purpose and shaping a future grounded in dignity, justice, and humanity. In the timeless words of Nelson Mandela: “What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others.”