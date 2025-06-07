JAGO: Elect leaders who will support vision and culture of the Jopadhola

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Prime Minister (Jago) of the Padhola Cultural Institution (TACI) has hailed President Yoweri Museveni for the elevation of Tororo Municipality to city status and the creation of more districts but warned that the success of these plans depends on electing leaders who “are progressive and supportive of our cultural values.”

“This is an election season; let’s elect leaders who are supportive of the cultural institution pillars of unity, peace, and development,” said Jago Richard Josel Obbo in a press release.

Obbo warned that those undermining the TACI and the Jopadhola people’s ideals should be avoided and shunned altogether.

“Let’s equally avoid the tendency of violence as we campaign for our respective candidates,” he cautioned.

Congratulations, Tororo!

Jago Obbo also clarified that the new third district for Tororo, which is yet to be named, will be in Kisoko despite confusion over the matter recently.

“I congratulate the people of Tororo, Bukedi, and Ugandans in general upon the recent achievements we have registered, that is, the elevation of Tororo Municipality to city status and the creation of more districts of Mukuju and Mulanda,” he said.

Jago Obbo said Kisoko has always been the county headquarters of the greater Budama, West Budama, and now the West Budama North and Northeast Counties.

“Kisoko is endowed with vast land that can hold a district headquarters in addition to expanding other developmental activities as government may prioritize from time to time. I urge the people of Padhola to be united on this matter and shun those trying to cause confusion.”

He said that all the consultative meetings with different stakeholders in Tororo, who included the Kwar Adhola, Padhola Elders, Chairpersons LC 3, district leaders, councilors, and members of parliament, agreed and signed a joint memorandum that Kisoko would be the district headquarters.

“The confusion and last-minute change in mind came when one of the leaders who had always been invited for these meetings and never attended rose up from the State House and proposed that the district headquarters would be agreed upon later. As leaders, we should avoid serving parochial interests; we cannot be seen to be double-minded and serving selfish interests against the larger masses,” Jago warned.

Schools and rain

Jago Obbo called on parents in Padhola to endeavor to take all school-going children back to schools without exception.

“In case a parent or guardian has financial or requirement challenges, please visit the schools and negotiate with the administration such that the children do not miss out on the academic activities,” he said.

On livelihoods, Obbo said the rains have remained consistent this season. “Let’s continue taking advantage of the rains and plant fast-maturing crops to support our families both at subsistence and commercial levels.”

He revealed that TACI is currently mobilizing all residents of Tororo to embrace government programs, especially immunization of children against malaria. “I urge all people to send their children right from birth to two years of age for immunization such that they remain healthy while growing.”

