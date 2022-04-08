Jacob Oulanyah laid to rest

Omoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Speaker of Parliament Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah has finally been laid to rest.

Oulanyah’s body was lowered into the grave at 5:34 Pm at his home in Ayom Lony village in Lalogi Sub-county, Omoro District. He was accorded a 17-gun salute.

There was a somber mood at the deceased’s home as his family, friends and relatives witnessed the body being lowered into the grave

Earlier during a requiem mass at Ajuri Primary school, the Vice President Jesica Alupo who represented President Yoweri Museveni delivered sh50 million to the late Oulanyah’s father Nathan Okori and another sh20 million for the children of the deceased.

The President in a written statement read by Alupo promised to be close to the family of Oulanyah and support them.

Oulanyah, 56, succumbed while on cancer treatment in Seattle in the United States of America on March 20. The deceased is survived by eight children, three grand children and several dependents.

