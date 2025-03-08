Ivy Maingi: Forging a Future of Inclusion and Innovation in Uganda’s Tech Landscape

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | This Women’s Day, we celebrate Ivy Maingi, the General Manager of Glovo Uganda, a vibrant leader who is driving the company’s growth and championing diversity and social impact within the nation’s burgeoning tech industry. Since taking the helm in April 2024, Ivy has demonstrated a firm commitment to transforming Uganda’s on-demand delivery sector, making digital convenience accessible to more communities and fostering a more inclusive tech ecosystem.

Ivy’s journey is a proof to her exceptional leadership and strategic vision. With a robust background in marketing, management, and technology, she has successfully navigated a traditionally male-dominated industry, proving that women are not just capable but essential drivers of innovation and progress. Her leadership is characterised by a people-centered approach, blending her strategic expertise with a genuine passion for empowering others.

Under her guidance, Glovo Uganda has experienced significant expansion, most notably extending its services to Mukono. This expansion is more than just a business achievement; it represents Ivy’s dedication to bridging the digital divide, bringing the benefits of e-commerce to underserved areas. Her ability to identify growth opportunities and execute strategic plans has solidified Glovo’s position as a leader in Uganda’s digital marketplace.

Ivy is a passionate advocate for closing the gender gap in technology. Recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusion, she has made it a core part of her leadership philosophy.

She is committed to empowering women and underrepresented groups, ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive in the tech sector. Her efforts align with Glovo’s broader mission to create an inclusive environment where women are not just participants but key decision-makers shaping the future of e-commerce and technology in Uganda.

Beyond her business acumen, Ivy is deeply invested in social impact. Through Glovo Access, she has spearheaded initiatives addressing food insecurity, demonstrating her commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of vulnerable populations. Delivering over 500,000 social meals since March 2024 is a testament to her dedication to using Glovo’s platform for social good, showcasing her ability to blend business success with impactful community engagement.