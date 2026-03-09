It’s ‘rainy season’ for extortionists promising political jobs

COMMENT | OBED K KATUREEBE | A few days ago, the Minister for the Presidency Milly Babalanda, issued a public statement warning Ugandans about extortionists who are exploiting innocent people by promising them appointments as Resident District Commissioners (RDCs).

In one such case, Juliet Nganda from Bweyogerere was arrested after allegedly extorting millions of shillings from Obadiah Mugabi of Iganga, falsely promising to secure him an appointment as an RDC. According to police reports, Nganda admitted that she is part of a larger racket operating across several districts in Uganda. The syndicate reportedly convinces victims that the money collected is meant to “facilitate” individuals who have access to the “powers above” and can influence appointments.

Ugandans must understand that political appointments are solely at the president’s discretion. It is, therefore, misleading and outright dishonest for anyone to claim they can influence the President to appoint a particular person to a specific position. Such claims are not only false but are also intended to prey on ambition and ignorance.

As the country prepares for the formation of a new government following the swearing-in scheduled for May 2026, opportunistic fraudsters are taking advantage of the moment. They are reportedly targeting newly elected Members of Parliament, especially first-time legislators, claiming to be conducting “background checks” on behalf of intelligence agencies before ministerial appointments are made. They present themselves as officials assigned to vet potential appointees to what they describe as “juicy” political offices.

The main targets are newcomers to parliament who might not yet fully understand how government appointment processes work. Some of these individuals may have previously worked in the informal sector or private businesses and might be unfamiliar with formal government procedures. The extortionists exploit this knowledge gap to instil fear, create urgency, and offer false hope.

In reality, the process of appointing individuals to political office is structured, confidential, and managed by institutions and persons of high integrity who cannot be compromised through financial inducements. While there is often public debate about competence versus political loyalty in such appointments, the process itself is not for sale. Paying a so-called lobbyist to influence the appointing authority is not only unwise but also exposes one to criminal fraud.

History shows that presidential appointments are often unexpected and based on considerations known only to the appointing authority. For example, in 1991, the late Cosmas Adyebo was appointed Prime Minister in a move that surprised many. It is widely reported that news of his appointment found him at a local drinking spot in Lira, enjoying ajon. At that time, he was a lecturer at the Uganda College of Commerce (UCC) Aduku. This shows how discreet and professional the whole process of identifying cadres for political jobs can be.

Similarly, the appointment of the current Prime Minister, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabanja, surprised many Ugandans, as she was serving as a junior minister in the Ministry of Health at the time. These examples show that appointments are not made through noise, lobbying, or backroom deals, but through considerations beyond public speculation.

The desperation for political jobs, often driven by unemployment, the lure of status and influence, or the belief that public office guarantees wealth, creates fertile ground for con artists. The harmful idea that appointments can only be obtained through influence peddling reflects a deeper mindset problem. It is often linked to impatience, a lack of confidence in one’s merit, and a tendency to seek shortcuts rather than earn trust through service and competence.

Extortion is a criminal offense. In some regions where governance is weak, victims might feel forced to pay “protection fees” to avoid harm. However, Uganda has established legal institutions. There is no justification for paying anyone to secure a political appointment. Doing so only fuels criminal networks and erodes public trust in government institutions.

Ugandans need to adopt a mindset change. It is very concerning that some people are willing to spend their hard-earned money chasing fortune through dishonest methods. The rising fascination with “get rich quick” schemes shows a distorted view of success. This behavior is often driven by impatience, lack of guidance, misplaced faith in political favors, and a dislike of consistent hard work.

Sad to note is that even after multiple public warnings, some victims continue to gamble with their resources and fall into the trap. When the fraud unravels, they rush to the police to recover their money, but such transactions are usually done secretly, without documentation or proof of payment. This makes recovery difficult and, in some cases, impossible.

The message is that no legitimate political appointment in Uganda is for sale. Ugandans are urged to oppose outside influence, report suspicious individuals to authorities, and rely on established constitutional processes. Public office is a responsibility granted through lawful procedures, not a commodity to be bought in secret.

The writer is the acting executive director of the Uganda Media Centre.