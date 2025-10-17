ITHUBA Uganda partners with Boda Boda Association to launch CSI Empowerment Programme 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | National Lottery operators ITHUBA Uganda have launched a transformative Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Empowerment Programme aimed at uplifting Uganda’s boda boda riders through financial inclusion, digital skills development, and entrepreneurship.

The new initiative, developed with the support of the Boda Boda Association of Uganda, is designed to give riders more than just tools — it gives them opportunity. Through this programme, participants will be trained and registered as National Lottery ticket sellers, enabling them to earn commission-based income while continuing their daily work.

By combining skills training, entrepreneurship, and earning potential, ITHUBA’s CSI Empowerment Programme redefines what corporate investment in communities looks like. It is a sustainable model for economic participation, helping hardworking Ugandans turn side hustles into small businesses that create lasting impact for themselves, their families, and their communities.

“At ITHUBA, we believe true empowerment is not about giving handouts — it’s about creating opportunity,” said Bob Kabenaro, Chairman of ITHUBA Uganda. “This programme gives riders the skills, tools, and support to build sustainable income. It is about transforming potential into progress, and dignity into prosperity.”

Eric Mabuza Jnr., General Manager of ITHUBA Uganda, added: “The National Lottery is more than entertainment — it’s a vehicle for impact. Through this initiative, we’re building entrepreneurs, not just participants. We’re turning everyday Ugandans into partners in progress.”

Expanding on ITHUBA’s innovation agenda, Lottery Specialist Gys Potgieter said the company’s Lottery Xpress platform is central to the programme’s success.

“With Lottery Xpress, anyone with a smartphone can become a digital lottery agent. It’s simple, fast, and accessible — allowing micro-entrepreneurs to earn income while connecting more people to the National Lottery network,” said Potgieter.

In addition, ITHUBA Uganda announced the latest addition to the Uganda National Lottery portfolio, TAANO TAANO, a proudly Ugandan rapid-draw game that brings entertainment and inclusion to millions of players. With draws every five minutes and ticket prices start as low as UGX 100, TAANO TAANO demonstrates ITHUBA’s commitment to delivering games that are fun, fair, and accessible to all.

“Together, Lottery Xpress and TAANO TAANO expand the reach of the National Lottery, creating excitement for players and opportunities for communities,” added Mabuza.

He said the ITHUBA CSI Empowerment Programme represents the company’s deep commitment to social impact through innovation — empowering Ugandans at the grassroots, driving entrepreneurship, and contributing to national development.

ITHUBA Uganda operates under the licence and regulation of the National Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board (NLGRB).