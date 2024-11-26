It is ‘Christmas time’ for science headteachers as govt approves sh4 million pay raise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Science secondary school headteachers have become one of the highest-paid groups of public officers at the local government level, with their monthly salary now increased to sh6.5 million. This development follows a revised salary structure issued by the Ministry of Public Service in a circular dated November 19, 2024. The document, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Catherine Bitarakwate, outlines updated salary scales for post-primary teachers, laboratory staff, and specific officers within the Uganda Police Force and Prisons Services.

The circular states, “The amendment provides for a revised salary scale U2 for Lower Secondary Schools Science Head Teachers (Scale UIE) and Science Deputy Headteachers…You are further informed that effective July 2024, the secondary school science headteachers and deputy headteachers will not earn the science allowance.”

Under the new structure, science headteachers will see their pay jump from sh2.3 million to sh6.5 million, while science deputy headteachers will receive an increase from sh1.7 million to sh4.5 million. These changes are effective July 2024, which means that the beneficiaries will be getting retroactive top-up payments for four months.

However, the salary disparities remain stark for arts headteachers and their deputies, who continue to earn their previous salaries. This creates a unique situation in schools where a science deputy headteacher will earn double the pay of an arts headteacher.

When the government announced a 300 percent salary increase for science teachers, headteachers and deputy headteachers who also teach science raised concerns. They argued that, given their additional responsibilities in teaching science alongside their administrative duties, they too should benefit from the pay rise.

After several meetings, President Yoweri Museveni addressed the issue in a letter dated July 1, 2023, instructing the Ministry to resolve the salary disparity between science headteachers and those in other teaching roles. President Museveni acknowledged the inequality, stating, “Once a science teacher, always a science teacher; they should be paid as such until the government has the resources to pay all teachers fairly. At that point, we can revisit ranks such as headteacher, etc.”

Before the increase, over 200 science headteachers and deputy headteachers began requesting demotion to return to the classroom, hoping to earn the UGX 4 million that was given to science teachers. Some teachers who had been promoted to the rank of headteacher rejected the offer, preferring to stay in the classroom where they earned more money.

While science headteachers and their deputies receive what is being described as an early Christmas gift from the government, primary school teachers and those teaching humanities and arts subjects are left with gloomy faces, opposing the salary disparity that has seen them earning “peanuts” while science teachers laugh their way to the bank.

Since 2023, voices led by the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (UNATU) have raised concerns about the salary disparities created by the pay increase for science teachers and the negative effects this has had on other teachers. Despite this, the government has largely ignored these issues.

When primary and arts secondary school teachers attempted to resist, a frustrated President Museveni threatened them but later reassured them that his government remained committed to improving their salaries, with the increases to be implemented in phases. Amidst these threats and promises, UNATU has declared its intention to strike next year if the remaining teachers are not considered for a pay raise in the upcoming budget.

Speaking to URN recently, Filbert Baguma, UNATU Secretary General, noted that they have already notified the relevant ministries about the issue, as required by law. He emphasized that their members will not enter classrooms come Term One, regardless of the circumstances—come rain or shine.

Meanwhile, in addition to headteachers and deputy headteachers, men and women in the Uganda Police Force and Uganda Prisons Service—including those in legal, scientific, professional, and general categories—from the rank of Sergeant of Police/Sergeant Warder/Wardress (Scale U6) up to Special Police Constable (Scale U8), have also benefited from the revised salary structures.

