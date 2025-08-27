It is an all East African challenge at the Uganda Ladies Golf Open

Lugazi, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | A strong contingent from Tanzania , Kenya, and Rwanda is set for a grueling 3 days of action at the 75th edition of the Johnnie Walker Ladies Open that tees off tomorrow (August 28-30) at Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club.

Tanzania’s Iddi Madina Hussein returns to defend her title she won last year in Entebbe; she is coming off her recent win at the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open. The Ladies Open is the biggest event of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union, which has had legend Alice Kego win it a record 9 times.

The tournament will miss 2023 winner Peace Kabasweka, who is away still playing several amateur tournaments in the United States.

Three-time winner Martha Babirye will be seeking to claim her fourth crown on a course she has already conquered, having won the POA Ladies tour recently.

Other golfers to watch include 2018 winner Neema Olomi, from Arusha Gymkhana Golf Club, Kenya ‘s 2025 Kenya Ladies Open Match Play winner Ashley Awuor from Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Mercy Nyanchama, from Vetlab Golf Club; and Uganda’s Judith Komugisha and Melon Kyomugisha.

There is a prize kitty of sh6 million to be shared by the top 10 lady golfers in the gross category.

The 3-day tournament is sponsored by flagship sponsor Johnnie Walker Uganda, under Uganda Breweries Limited, the other partner sponsors are Absa Bank Uganda, Isuzu Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Aquafina Uganda, MTN Momo, MTN Uganda, MediSell Uganda MAC East Africa, NBS Sports, NCS, Lugazi Hills Golf and Country Club and Uganda Tourism Board.