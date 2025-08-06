Issa Sekitto appointed acting Chairperson of KACITA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) has appointed Issa Sekitto as Acting Chairperson. The appointment was confirmed during an extraordinary executive board meeting held on Tuesday at the association’s offices in Kampala.

Sekitto, a seasoned voice in Uganda’s trade and commerce circles, has been the association spokesperson and will serve in an acting capacity for one year as KACITA embarks on a transitional journey aimed at revitalising its governance framework and strengthening operational continuity.

Sekitto replaces Thadeus Musoke Nagenda, who had been serving as the association’s Acting Chairman since August 2021. Musoke has now stepped down to pursue a political career.

According to a press statement from the KACITA Executive Board, Sekitto’s appointment was a unanimous decision, reflecting the board’s desire to “provide stable leadership and safeguard the interests of both the Association and the wider business community.”

“The Executive Board extends its sincere appreciation to Dr. Thadeus Musoke for his outstanding service and dedication to KACITA-Uganda and the entire business community,” read part of the statement signed by Acting Secretary General, Baguma Timothy. “This move will enable Dr. Musoke to fully engage in politics, as KACITA-Uganda is a non-political organisation solely committed to addressing issues affecting the business community in Uganda.”

Sekitto has served as KACITA’s spokesperson for over 15 years and is widely looked at for sharp advocacy on issues such as import taxes, rent controls, and counterfeit goods. He comes in as the association’s overall leader at a time when it is seeking to consolidate its role amidst changing national trade dynamics and restore confidence and coherence in its members.

His leadership is to solve challenges facing Uganda’s business community, including slow post-pandemic recovery, fluctuating exchange rates, the rising cost of doing business, and mounting concerns over tax enforcement and URA compliance strategies.

The decision to appoint a Substantive Acting Chairman, rather than proceeding immediately to elections,” the statement reads. “Reflects the association’s cautiousness during this governance review period. The one-year transitional window is expected to allow KACITA to update its constitution, streamline membership records, and clarify its policy advocacy agenda.”

The KACITA Executive Board has called upon all members, partners, and stakeholders to support Hajji Sekitto as he leads the association during this pivotal phase. “Hajji Sekitto brings with him a deep understanding of traders’ needs and institutional memory of KACITA’s evolution,” said Baguma Timothy, the association’s Acting Secretary General.

The new Acting Chairperson is expected to immediately engage with key stakeholders on ongoing trade concerns, including high import duties, licensing challenges, and the need for greater protection against counterfeit products in Ugandan markets.

****

URN