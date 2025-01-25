Israel receives names of hostages to be released from Gaza

JERUSALEM, Israel | Xinhua | The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced on Friday that it had received the names of Israeli hostages expected to be released from Gaza on Saturday as part of a ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas.

In a brief statement, Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’ armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that four Israeli females, all soldiers, would be released on Saturday.

Obeida revealed the names of the soldiers to be freed: Karina Ariev, Danielle Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Elbaz.

The announcement is part of a prisoner exchange deal negotiated between Hamas and Israel, aiming to address long-standing tensions regarding detainees on both sides.

However, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV reported that the list did not align with the terms of the agreement.

Israel’s Channel 12 News disclosed that, according to the agreement, female civilians should be released first, ahead of all other individuals.

The channel added that Israel has begun consultations regarding the list submitted by Hamas. ■