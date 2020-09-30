Isingiro residents protest lack of power supply

Isingiro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Ngarama parish in Ngarama Sub County, Isingiro district are protesting the delayed connection of their area to the power grid by the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL).

The affected residents are from the villages of Ishozi, Ngando, Biharwe, Mitooma, Kamutinda, Kyamburara, Rugando, Bushenyi, Kyanjungu, Kabare, Karerema and Kyakabindi. Only the villages of Ngando, Mitooma, and Kyangu were connected to the grid.

The angry residents note that they have waited for over seven years and now want the government to intervene.

John Amateeka, the LC Ishozi cell says that power lines were connected through the area without transformers to link supply to households for domestic and business use.

He says that their area was overlooked during the power distribution process.

“Imagine the next village has power but here we don’t have this implies that we were ignored intentionally”, he said.

John Bigirwa, the parish chief Ngarama, says that since 2013 when the mainline was installed in their area they have never received power.

Bigirwa says they spend between 4,000 and 6,000 Shillings on saloon services because they have to travel to the next trading center to Kabingo which is 20 kilometres away.

He says most youths are now idle because their hopes of starting businesses were dashed.

Innocent Muhwezi, a resident, says they have written to the relevant authorities since 2016 in vain.

He says they were asked to buy their transformer if they wanted to be connected.

Godwin Muhame, an engineer with UEDCL Rugaaga office, says that the affected villages were not considered. He asked the residents to petition the government or visitRural Electrification Agency. REA

Under the Rural Electrification Program, President Museveni pledged to connect the area to the national grid for purposes of spurring development in the area.

URN