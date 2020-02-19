Isimba dam: Kasaija snubs committee meeting for second time

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Physical Infrastructure Committee of Parliament wants Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija referred to the Rules, Discipline and Privileges Committee for alleged failure to appear before the committee.

Officials from the Ministry of Finance appeared before the Physical infrastructure committee on Tuesday.

The Committee is investigating circumstances under, which Shillings 24 billion for the Isimba dam bridge reportedly went missing. The committee had specifically invited Kasaija but he sent in representatives promising to follow them later.

However, Kasaija, who failed to show up last week was no show despite claims by his juniors that he would show up in an hour’s time.

The Committee Chair, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko warned that the Minister will be forced to make a statement in regards to contempt of Parliament since he seems to be avoiding the committee on Isimba Dam.

According to Kafeero, apart from sending an official letter calling the Minister, he met him in the Parliamentary canteen where he promised to appear before the committee in vain.

The committee declined to listen to the other officials from the Ministry demanding that the Minister should be present.

Among other things, the Minister was also meant to answer to delays in providing funds to China International Water and Electric Corporation, which is constructing the bridge.

The Committee resolved to meet with the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Alitwaala Kadaga to seek guidance on how to conclude the probe.

URN