Iran’s total COVID-19 cases hit 1,051,374; Turkey reports record daily deaths

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Iran reported on Monday 10,827 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 1,051,374 in the country. Meanwhile, Turkey’s daily coronavirus deaths rose to a record 203, taking the death toll to 15,103 in the country.

Of the newly infected in Iran, 1,691 were hospitalized, Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing.

The pandemic has claimed 50,594 lives in Iran, after 284 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours, according to Lari.

A total of 742,955 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered or been released from hospitals, while 5,796 others are still in critical condition.

Turkey reported 32,137 new COVID-19 cases, including 6,420 symptomatic patients, as the total number of symptomatic coronavirus patients in the country increased to 545,711, the health ministry announced.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Turkey rose by 203, the highest daily rise in the country, taking the death toll to 15,103.

Turkey’s total recoveries climbed to 436,270 after 5,017 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide restrictions in Turkey, imposed as part of the measures taken against the COVID-19 outbreak, started to yield results, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

“The rate of increase in the number of severe patients is decreasing. We begin to see the effects of the restrictions,” the minister tweeted.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported 1,815 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 566,015.

The ministry also reported 28 new deaths and 2,158 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,460 and the total recoveries to 495,725.

Morocco registered 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country to 381,188, the health ministry said in a statement.

It also reported 75 new deaths from the coronavirus, raising the death toll in Morocco to 6,320.

Saudi Arabia confirmed 209 new infections, taking the tally to 358,922. It recorded 12 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,977. The total recoveries hit 349,168 in the country.

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,692 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 346,490.

The number of death cases rose to 2,924 with nine new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 329 to 332, out of 561 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 330,173 with 1,439 new ones, while active cases stand at 13,393.

Earlier on Monday, Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics issued a report saying that the total number of unemployed people in Israel dropped to about 600,000 in mid-November from 938,000 in mid-October.

Kuwait reported 230 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 144,599 and the death toll to 897 in the country.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry also announced the recovery of 306 more patients, taking the total recoveries to 140,341.

The Omani health ministry announced 229 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 125,115.

Meanwhile, 152 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 116,506, while eight deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 1,452.

The Qatari health ministry announced 178 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 140,086.

Meanwhile, 218 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 137,494, while the fatalities remained 239 for the sixth day running.

Palestine reported 1,720 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections to 113,755. It recorded 20 new fatalities from the new virus, raising the number of deaths to 942 in the Palestinian territories.

The Palestinian government decided on Monday to close four governorates in the West Bank for a week as part of precautionary measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Tunisian Health Ministry reported 327 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 104,329.

The death toll from the virus rose by 35 to 3,596 in the North African country, according to the ministry statement. The total number of recoveries has reached 77,798 in the country.

*********

XINHUA