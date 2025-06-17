Iranian missile hits Israel’s largest oil refinery

JERUSALEM | Xinhua | An Iranian missile struck Israel’s largest oil refinery complex in the northern port city of Haifa early on Monday, killing three workers and sparking a fire at the facility, Israel’s military censor said in a statement.

The missile hit the Bazan oil refinery before dawn, igniting a blaze that continued into Monday afternoon, according to local media. The refinery, located in Haifa Port, is a key supplier of fuels and petrochemicals for domestic and export markets.

The three victims, employees of the refinery, were initially reported missing after becoming trapped in a structure blocked by the fire, Israel’s rescue service said.

It was the second Iranian missile strike on the site in as many days. Bazan Group said in a message to investors that Sunday’s earlier attack caused localized damage to conduit piping, forcing a shutdown of some units, according to Israel-based financial daily Globes.

The strikes follow Israel’s largest air assault on Iran on Friday, which targeted military facilities and residential areas in Tehran and other cities. At least 244 people were killed and 1,277 injured, more than 90 percent of them civilians, according to Iran’s Health Ministry. ■