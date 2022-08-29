International Army Games 2022 ends in Russia

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | The closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 was held at the Patriot military-patriotic park in the Moscow Oblast on Saturday.

The final of the tank biathlon was held at the Alabino training ground on Saturday afternoon. The Chinese team ranked second in this competition.

The International Army Games 2022 kicked off on Aug. 13. The games were held on the territories of 12 countries, including China, Russia and Iran. Over 270 teams from 37 countries and regions competed in the games.

This year, the Chinese military sent nine teams abroad to participate in competitions in Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Uzbekistan.

The International Army Games, initiated by the Russian Defense Ministry, have served as an international platform for militaries to exchange experience and strengthen cooperation. ■

A member of Chinese team accepts an award in the Moscow Oblast, Russia, Aug. 27, 2022. The closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 was held at the Patriot military-patriotic park in the Moscow Oblast on Saturday. The final of the tank biathlon was held at the Alabino training ground on Saturday afternoon. The Chinese team ranked second in this competition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

Members of Chinese team accept awards in the Moscow Oblast, Russia, Aug. 27, 2022. The closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 was held at the Patriot military-patriotic park in the Moscow Oblast on Saturday. The final of the tank biathlon was held at the Alabino training ground on Saturday afternoon. The Chinese team ranked second in this competition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)

The Chinese team takes part in the International Army Games 2022 at the Alabino training ground in the Moscow Oblast, Russia, Aug. 27, 2022. The closing ceremony of the International Army Games 2022 was held at the Patriot military-patriotic park in the Moscow Oblast on Saturday. The final of the tank biathlon was held at the Alabino training ground on Saturday afternoon. The Chinese team ranked second in this competition. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr/Xinhua)