Inter-religious council calls for peaceful election process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has issued a statement, calling for peaceful and inclusive 2026 elections.

IRCU has particularly called on all stakeholders not to divide voters on religious and ethnic grounds.

“As faith leaders united under IRCU, we affirm that our pulpits, mosques, and temples must be sanctuaries of unity, justice, and peaceful coexistence. History shows that whenever religion is politicized, peace is endangered and communities suffer. We call on all leaders and citizens to use their influence wisely, speaking words that heal the nation and strengthen its bonds,” the IRCU statement released Friday said.

This call is not new. For more than two decades, the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) has worked to prevent violence and strengthen democratic governance in Uganda. Through initiatives such as the National Dialogue Process, which emphasized identity consensus; the Elders Forum of Uganda at both national and regional levels; and the National Task Force on Electoral Violence, IRCU has brought together political, cultural, and civic leaders across divides.

“We have continued to mediate during periods of tension, monitor incidents of electoral violence, facilitate dialogue between electoral authorities and citizens, and deploy observers to electoral hotspots.”

The IRCU promised that they will continue to mobilize their structures nationwide, including district interfaith coordination committees and peace monitors, to ensure early detection of tensions and swift engagement with communities.

“Our prayer is that the 202G elections mark a turning point: a demonstration that Ugandans can disagree without division, compete without hatred, and choose leaders without violence.”

