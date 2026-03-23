Intensified UPDF patrols reduce cross-border militia attacks on Lake Albert

Kikuube, Uganda | URN | Heightened and intensified patrols on the waters of Lake Albert in Kikuube District have helped curb attacks on Ugandan fishermen by suspected militiamen from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Fishermen say that since the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Marine Unit and other security agencies began conducting regular patrols on the lake in December, attacks on the lake have significantly reduced. The increased deployment and intensified surveillance followed a series of attacks by suspected militiamen from the DRC.

For years, the suspected militiamen raided the lake, placing Ugandan fishermen at gunpoint and robbing them of fishing gear, including boats, engines, fishing nets and hooks. The attackers would later escape back to the DRC with the stolen items.

However, fishermen in Kikuube say the attacks have relatively declined following the deployment of security forces on the lake.

John Opar, a fisherman at Sunzu Landing Site, Kyangwali Sub-county, says no attacks have been reported since January. He attributes this improvement to the heightened security and intensified patrols by the UPDF Marines and other sister security agencies.

Gilbert Kyalisiima, a fisherman at Sebigoro Landing Site in Kabwoya Sub-county, says fishermen are now experiencing a sense of relief due to the patrols by Ugandan security forces on the lake.

Reginald Ngamita, the LCII Chairperson for Buhuka Parish in Kyangwali Sub-county, says that, unlike in the past when suspected militiamen raided the lake almost daily, there have been no attacks reported since January. He commended the UPDF Marine Unit for its efforts in protecting Ugandan fishermen operating on the lake.

Vincent Alpha Opio, the Kikuube District LCV Vice Chairperson, says the deployment of the UPDF Marine Unit has played a pivotal role in protecting fishermen, adding that there is currently relative peace on the lake.

Godwin Angalia, the Kikuube Resident District Commissioner (RDC), says peace has gradually returned to the waters of Lake Albert following the intensified operations conducted by various Ugandan security agencies.

He has assured fishermen that security operations and patrols on the lake will continue to guarantee lasting peace. Angalia, however, cautioned fishermen to remain vigilant while on the lake and to promptly report any suspicious individuals to security authorities for immediate action.

Attacks against Ugandan fishermen had become rampant in recent years. In November 2018, Congolese militiamen shot and killed seven Ugandan fishermen on Lake Albert. The incident occurred near Kaiso Landing Site in Buseruka Sub-county, Hoima District, when the militia raided the lake to steal fishing gear.

In November 2025, the UPDF shot dead three suspected Congolese militiamen during a fierce gun battle on Lake Albert in Kikuube District. The clash occurred near Senjojo Landing Site in Buhuka Parish, Kyangwali Sub-county.

Three other suspected militiamen were injured and arrested, and five firearms were recovered during the operation. Security authorities declined to reveal the identities of the deceased and the injured suspects. The armed men, some dressed in Congolese military camouflage, had crossed into Ugandan waters and held several local fishermen at gunpoint, demanding that they surrender their boats, fishing nets and engines.

The fishermen alerted the UPDF, prompting a rapid military response. Before soldiers could intervene, the suspected militiamen opened fire, triggering an exchange that left three of them dead. In July 2021, suspected

Congolese militiamen raided the lake and shot three Ugandan fishermen near Senjojo Landing Site in Buhuka Parish, Kyangwali Sub-county, Kikuube District. The injured fishermen were identified as Robert Amukuhikiriza, Deo Busobozi and Seremos Byaruhanga, all attached to Nsunzu B Landing Site in Buhuka Parish. They sustained injuries to the hand, leg and back while fishing when the attackers struck.

The militiamen placed the fishermen at gunpoint and ordered them to surrender their fishing gear, including engines and fishing nets. When the trio attempted to resist, the attackers opened fire. In March 2021, suspected armed militiamen raided Lake Albert and abducted 16 Ugandan fishermen near Kaiso Landing Site in Kabaale Sub-county. They also stole four fishing boats, four boat engines and several fishing nets. The fishermen were later released after their families paid a ransom of 50 US dollars each.

On March 21, 2021, the suspected militiamen again raided the lake, robbing fishermen of 19 boat engines. In April 2020, UPDF soldiers gunned down two suspected Congolese militiamen during a gunfire exchange on Lake Albert in Hoima District.

In October 2019, three Ugandan fishermen, Isaac, Aduba and Stoni, were shot dead by suspected Lendu militiamen near Kaiso Landing Site in Kabaale Sub-county, Hoima District.