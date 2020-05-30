Installation of CCTV cameras excites Arua town residents

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents in Arua town have welcomed the installation of CCTV cameras to boost security in the town.

The project funded by the government of Uganda that was first started in Kampala capital city is expected to cover all the major towns in the country.

On Friday, 4 of the 29 CCTV cameras were installed in key areas of Arua town and the remaining are expected to be installed by next week.

The CCTV cameras installation comes a month to the operationalization of Arua city status. Residents are happy that the CCTV cameras will help check criminal activities in the Arua.

Josephine Angucia, the police spokesperson for West Nile says basing on strategic security surveillance, some spots have been identified as vital to have CCTV cameras. Angucia identified some of the key spots as Onduparaka, Mvara, Odianyadri trading center among others which she says are black spots for criminal gangs.

Some sources have however expressed skepticism over the effectiveness of the CCTV cameras in curbing crime saying the wrong doers may get ways of hiding their faces from being captured by the cameras.

Apart from being security gargets, the brand new cameras have also added on the beauty of the streets in Arua where they are installed.

After Arua town, the team is expected to install more cameras in Maracha district and later Koboko district before proceeding to other districts.

******

URN