Inside Uganda’s trade in male sexual enhancements

Kampala, Uganda | URN | For 150,000 shillings, Joel Obore promises more than just a quick fix; he promises a “permanent” transformation. Obore, a dealer of the Asia-imported AlphaMax M+ Coffee, uses aggressive marketing tactics that leave potential clients feeling they have no choice but to buy.

Instead of a Wonder Night tablet, he pitches a medical miracle, claiming his product clears cholesterol, fixes kidney-related “blockages”, and boosts sperm count.

“A man is not supposed to perform like that,” Obore says, describing what he calls “short-circuit” bed performances. “There must be an issue… infection, cholesterol, or even blockages of the kidneys.”

Despite the steep price tag, there are no money-back guarantees. When pressed on the ethics of the sale, Obore cited a nearly flawless three-year track record with one bizarre exception. “There was only one scenario,” he claimed. “It was witchcraft. And he himself confessed it to us.”

Obore’s high-end digital hustle is only one side of a trade that has become inescapable in Uganda. In neighborhoods like Kyebando, the market is tiered to catch every man, regardless of his wallet.

At Pumungu Pharmacy, the most popular option is Penugra, a tablet containing sildenafil (the active ingredient in Viagra). Sold at just 1,500 shillings per pill, it is the go-to choice for clients seeking an immediate fix before “the act”. For those with more to spend, variants at 5,000 and 8,000 shillings sit on the shelves. While the pharmacy attendant who requested anonymity insists the products are cleared by the National Drug Authority (NDA), the lack of formal consultation remains at risk.

While the marketing promises virility, medical experts are seeing the fallout. Dr. Frank Rubabinda Asiimwe, a consultant urologist and President of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA), reports a dramatic spike in sexual dysfunction cases.

Over the last year, clinic visits for these issues have jumped from one or two cases a week to nearly two patients every single day. According to Dr. Asiimwe, the crisis often begins with a “digital baseline” created by sexually explicit content.

“People are watching too many sexually explicit things,” Dr. Asiimwe stated. “They think the way people perform in video clips is normal, but that is overrated.”

This psychological gap drives healthy men to seek out dangerous, unregulated “hybrid” medications, natural-looking teas or roots that are secretly spiked with potent pharmaceuticals.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards is now using high-tech warfare to fight back. UNBS Testing Manager Aziz Mukota explained that they now utilize Liquid Chromatography-Tandem Mass Spectrometry to identify hidden ingredients. “We use this to identify undeclared active pharmaceutical ingredients like Sildenafil or Tadalafil in products labelled as ‘all-natural’ drinks or herbs,” he said.

The danger of these “hybrids” is twofold: not only can the unknown synergy of chemicals lead to heart failure or “cerebral arrest”, but the products also mask serious underlying conditions like advanced prostate disease.

Despite strict control measures from the NDA, offenders continue to bypass the law. In March 2025, several individuals were apprehended for relabelling expired diagnostic kits and distributing unlicensed products.

The surge is fuelled by a lack of media accountability.

Innocent Nahabwe, Chair of National Association of Broadcasters, admitted that many advertisers are “conmen,” yet the Uganda Communications Commission has remained silent on sanctions for media houses that continue to air these unregulated wares.

In Dr. Asiimwe’s view, “If it is a drug, the ingredients and dosage must be known. People will not tell you about the side effects in an advertisement.”