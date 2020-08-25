India donates trucks, buses to UPDF

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces – UPDF has received buses and courier trucks from the government of India.

The Indian Prime Minister of India Shri Narender pledged to donate the equipment to UPDF when he visited Uganda in 2018.

The equipment that includes 10 Tata buses, 10 Tata trucks, two Tata ambulances and 14 motorcycles were received by the Minister of Defence Adolf Mwesige on Monday afternoon.

While receiving the equipment at the Kololo ceremonial grounds on behalf of the government, Mwesige expressed his gratitude for the historic bilateral historic friendship existing between Uganda and India.

“This will help UPDF register successes in delivering national security, regional and international peace. We view them as a sign of brotherly friendship and we shall always remain grateful for this immense cooperation,” said Mwesige.

The minister promised that vehicles will be put to good use since they will enhance troop mobility in execution of national defence as guided by the Commander in Chief Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Ajay Kumar, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda commended Uganda for maintaining the deep rooted historic relationship. He said the relationship is hinged on the struggle for both freedom and independence.

“This friendship is hinged on the struggle for both freedom and independence. I pledge that my country will continue to support UPDF in terms of capacity building and training,” said Kumar.

Other people who attended the function include State Minister for Defence Charles Okello Engola, Under Secretary Finance, Edith Buturo, Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi, UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Lt. Gen Joseph Musanyufu, Chief of Logistics and Engineering Brig. Gen Charles Bakahumura.

