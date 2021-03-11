Increasing referrals overwhelm Mukono hospital

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono General Hospital is overwhelmed by increasing medical referrals amidst staffing challenges. Records at the General Hospital show that the number of referrals has increased from between 30 to 50 patients to 100-120 patients monthly since it was elevated from a health center IV to the general hospital in July 2019.

Dr. Godfrey Kasirye, the medical superintendent Mukono General Hospital says that much as the number of referrals and turn up of patients has increased, the number of health workers and equipment has never improved since they were elevated. He says there are about 80 health workers at the hospital.

Dr. Kasirye says that they still have a gap of about 50 workers and appeals to government to transform the facility since its elevation has attracted many clients whose expectations remain unanswered. According to the guidelines by Ministry of Health, a general hospital provides outpatient, curative, preventive, in-patient services, emergency surgery, blood transfusion, laboratory services, consultation and research among others.

However, Dr. Kasirye says that vital departments such as medicine, pediatric, surgery and maternal health are incapacitated due to the limited medical workers.

James Nkata, the Mukono Chief Administrative Officer says that they are working hard to complete the process of recruiting medical workers and complete the new hospital structure to create more working space to avoid congestion.

Towards the end of last year, Mukono district suspended about 20 volunteers from the hospital citing limited space which would compromise the implementation of the standard operating procedures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

The volunteers used to help medicals workers to enter records, direct and guide patients and provide basic counselling to patients among others especially during emergencies.

*****

URN