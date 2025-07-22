Inaugural National Private Sector Forum on Climate Finance gets nod from PostBank

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | PostBank has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainable development and climate finance leadership at the first National Private Sector Engagement Forum on Climate Finance (NaPSEF 1) held in Kampala, aimed at advocating climate resilience and green economic growth.

Held under the theme “Advancing Private Sector Leadership in Climate Finance Mobilization,” the event attracted key sector players from government, financial institutions, and the private sector to discuss a collective path toward a climate-resilient economy.

PostBank Uganda’s Chief People and Strategy Officer, Doreen A. Muhangazi, delivered remarks and highlighted how the bank has continued to champion sustainable initiatives that are aligned with its overall strategy.

“In 2022, PostBank embarked on a journey to reposition itself as a sustainable business; hence, we revised our strategy to ensure that sustainability is not just a part of what we do—it is the core of who we are. As a government-owned bank, our purpose is to foster prosperity for Ugandans,” Muhangazi noted.

She added, “Our participation in this forum is a statement of intent. We are ready to walk this journey of climate resilience and sustainability. Our unique reach across Uganda puts us in a strong position to drive grassroots climate action, especially through our ongoing support to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which is a critical intersection between sustainability and profitability, as financial institutions can lead on climate action while remaining commercially viable.”

Muhangazi commended the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development and the Bank of Uganda for leading the charge in climate finance initiatives. She also lauded recent policy frameworks by the Ministry of Water and Environment, describing them as timely enablers that will accelerate the private sector’s role in climate finance mobilization, because access to finance, especially patient capital for climate initiatives, remains a challenge. But we are committed to bridging that gap through inclusive finance models, innovative lending solutions, and strong partnerships.”

PostBank’s achievements in sustainable banking have not gone unnoticed. Just last month, Bank of Uganda recognized the institution under the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF), a nod to the deliberate and consistent efforts PostBank has made to align with global sustainability standards.

As the conversation around climate finance gains momentum across the globe, PostBank Uganda is positioning itself not just as a participant but as a leader in building a sustainable financial ecosystem that works for people, planet, and prosperity.

Additionally, PostBank’s innovation in digital banking through its mobile wallet, Wendi, has further reinforced its contribution to climate-saving efforts. By promoting paperless transactions, minimizing the need for branch visits, and digitizing financial services—especially for rural and underserved communities—Wendi is not only enhancing financial inclusion but also actively reducing the bank’s environmental footprint. This digital shift is in line with PostBank’s broader sustainability goals and highlights how technology can be leveraged to protect the environment while delivering customer convenience.