THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s Who-is-Who fear US travel ban

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Visa denied: Uganda’s Who-is-Who live in fear of US travel ban

THE LAST WORD

Lessons from Tunisia’s elections: Why her success at democratisation is a result of the absence of foreign interference in her politics

NEWS ANALYSIS

57 years of Independence: An evaluation of the periods, personalities, episodes that reflect Uganda’s independence life story

THE WEEK

Colonial law: Speaker directs Attorney General on idle and disorderly law

BUSINESS

Sudhir’s new Shs36bn property: Real estate experts react on the Electrical Plaza near Nakasero Market

THE WEEK

New Appeals Court: Search for next IGG on as Mulyagonja returns to Judiciary

AGRICULTURE

Resources for agriculture in Uganda: Planning and allocating resources to agriculture must follow five principles and 20 interconnected actions

ANALYSIS

Candidates to spend millions in 2021 polls: In 2016 many spent Shs500m -1bn

HEALTH

Cooked or raw food: How do they impact on your tummy?

MOTORING

When buying an SUV: Should it be all-wheel drive or two-wheel drive?

ARTS

Maria Naita, Uganda’s master sculptress dies: She challenged norms of traditional male dominated art making

COMMENT

Why we need more economists: The economics profession should not be so defensive in the face of criticism over increasing inequality

BUSINESS

Across Africa, tech-enabled micro-insurance is the next big thing: But policymakers across the region need to implement policies and practices that stimulate growth

