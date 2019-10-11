THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda’s Who-is-Who fear US travel ban

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Visa denied: Uganda’s Who-is-Who live in fear of US travel ban
THE LAST WORD
Lessons from Tunisia’s elections: Why her success at democratisation is a result of the absence of foreign interference in her politics
NEWS ANALYSIS
57 years of Independence: An evaluation of the periods, personalities, episodes that reflect Uganda’s independence life story
THE WEEK
Colonial law: Speaker directs Attorney General on idle and disorderly law
BUSINESS
Sudhir’s new Shs36bn property: Real estate experts react on the Electrical Plaza near Nakasero Market
THE WEEK
New Appeals Court: Search for next IGG on as Mulyagonja returns to Judiciary
AGRICULTURE
Resources for agriculture in Uganda: Planning and allocating resources to agriculture must follow five principles and 20 interconnected actions
ANALYSIS
Candidates to spend millions in 2021 polls: In 2016 many spent Shs500m -1bn
HEALTH
Cooked or raw food: How do they impact on your tummy?
MOTORING
When buying an SUV: Should it be all-wheel drive or two-wheel drive?
ARTS
Maria Naita, Uganda’s master sculptress dies: She challenged norms of traditional male dominated art making
COMMENT
Why we need more economists: The economics profession should not be so defensive in the face of criticism over increasing inequality
BUSINESS
Across Africa, tech-enabled micro-insurance is the next big thing: But policymakers across the region need to implement policies and practices that stimulate growth
