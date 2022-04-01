IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda in US sanctions crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Uganda in sanctions crisis: Targeting of top officials by U.S. puts country in diplomatic minefield
THE LAST WORD
Behind DRC entry into the EAC: How Museveni’s and Kagame’s military adventures have contributed more to regional integration than summits of heads of state
COMMENTS
Insight into Africa’s strategy on China: Africa needs to tap into Beijing’s commitment to win-win co-operation for her socio-economic development
BUSINESS
Stanbic goes for SACCOs, young clients: The lender recorded 11% growth in net profits to Shs269bn in 2021
ANALYSIS
Opposition to Uganda oil pipeline: Why Pope Francis met two young Ugandan women activists determined to stop it
ANALYSIS
Briquette maker turns the heat on charcoal: Conservationists starts venture to use up 65% of harvested trees that often goes to waste