IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda in US sanctions crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Uganda in sanctions crisis: Targeting of top officials by U.S. puts country in diplomatic minefield

THE LAST WORD

Behind DRC entry into the EAC: How Museveni’s and Kagame’s military adventures have contributed more to regional integration than summits of heads of state

COMMENTS

Insight into Africa’s strategy on China: Africa needs to tap into Beijing’s commitment to win-win co-operation for her socio-economic development

BUSINESS

Stanbic goes for SACCOs, young clients: The lender recorded 11% growth in net profits to Shs269bn in 2021

ANALYSIS

Opposition to Uganda oil pipeline: Why Pope Francis met two young Ugandan women activists determined to stop it

ANALYSIS

Briquette maker turns the heat on charcoal: Conservationists starts venture to use up 65% of harvested trees that often goes to waste

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)