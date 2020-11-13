IN THE INDEPENDENT: Tullow versus Uganda ends

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Digging for oil: Tullow’s 16-year acrimonious relationship with Uganda ends

THE LAST WORD

On Uganda’s election violence: How the president,the security services and the opposition are beneficiaries of this political pathology

COMMENT

Why Trump cries electoral fraud: Narcissists, convinced of their superiority, can never accept losing in any contest as it threatens their ego

BUSINESS

Local construction firms court Ethiopians to win big contracts: Firms want to cut into huge value of contracts which go to foreign firms

ANALYSIS

Conflict in Ethiopia: From Early Warning to Early Action; a view from the International Crisis Group

HEALTH

Pfizer COVID vaccine: Promising results – here’s what needs to happen next

