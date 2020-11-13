Friday , November 13 2020
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Tullow versus Uganda ends

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Tullow versus Uganda ends

The Independent November 13, 2020 In The Magazine, NEWS, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Digging for oil: Tullow’s 16-year acrimonious relationship with Uganda ends

THE LAST WORD
On Uganda’s election violence: How the president,the security services and the opposition are beneficiaries of this political pathology

COMMENT
Why Trump cries electoral fraud: Narcissists, convinced of their superiority, can never accept losing in any contest as it threatens their ego

BUSINESS
Local construction firms court Ethiopians to win big contracts: Firms want to cut into huge value of contracts which go to foreign firms

ANALYSIS
Conflict in Ethiopia: From Early Warning to Early Action; a view from the International Crisis Group

HEALTH
Pfizer COVID vaccine: Promising results – here’s what needs to happen next

***

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved