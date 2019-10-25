IN THE INDEPENDENT: Sabiiti on the spot

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Sabiiti on the spot: Exposing the police boss’s biggest problem
THE WEEK
Election 2021 plans: EC starts verification of voters’ register at village level
THE LAST WORD
Inside Europe’s savior complex: How Western efforts to remake Africa have changed from colonialism to international development assistance
ANALYSIS
Reviving Anti-gay Bill: Why it’s a costly waste of time for Ugandans
BUSINESS
Why banks won’t hurry to cut interest rates: Industry executives to respond to Mutebile’s call upon carefully evaluating their commitments with clients
TOURISM
Growing tourism sector: UTB strengthens marketing and quality of service
COMMENT
Fact-checking against misinformation: Effective fact-checking requires efforts to improve public access to reliable information and corrections
HEALTH
Measles and rubella: One disease or two?
ARTS & CULTURE
Introspection into cool Afrika: Art that speaks to Africa’s emancipation on show
MOTORING
Car colours of 2020: Loud and bold is becoming a reality
HEALTH
Doctors’ beliefs and treatment: A doctor’s display of confidence in a treatment may make it more effective
*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)