Friday , October 25 2019
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Sabiiti on the spot

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Sabiiti on the spot

The Independent October 25, 2019 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top story in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Sabiiti on the spot: Exposing the police boss’s biggest problem

THE WEEK
Election 2021 plans: EC starts verification of voters’ register at village level

THE LAST WORD
Inside Europe’s savior complex: How Western efforts to remake Africa have changed from colonialism to international development assistance

ANALYSIS
Reviving Anti-gay Bill: Why it’s a costly waste of time for Ugandans

BUSINESS
Why banks won’t hurry to cut interest rates: Industry executives to respond to Mutebile’s call upon carefully evaluating their commitments with clients

TOURISM
Growing tourism sector: UTB strengthens marketing and quality of service

COMMENT
Fact-checking against misinformation: Effective fact-checking requires efforts to improve public access to reliable information and corrections

HEALTH
Measles and rubella: One disease or two?

ARTS & CULTURE
Introspection into cool Afrika: Art that speaks to Africa’s emancipation on show

MOTORING
Car colours of 2020: Loud and bold is becoming a reality

HEALTH
Doctors’ beliefs and treatment: A doctor’s display of confidence in a treatment may make it more effective

*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved