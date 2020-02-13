Thursday , February 13 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: New Curriculum, Generation Next

The Independent February 13, 2020

 

The top story in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
New curriculum: Controversy over creating generation next Uganda

THE WEEK
UCC changes: Eng. Irene Kaggwa replaces Mutabazi as UCC Executive Director

THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s politics of fiction: How political competition in our country is conducted on wild promises based on imaginary state capabilities

NEW ANALYSIS
‘We want power’: DP leaders explain frustration with Mao as leader

BUSINESS
Behind URA’s sh700bn shortfall: Taxman to capitalize on new revenue collection initiatives to achieve better results going ahead

COMMENT
Luck and success in business: New research shows why it’s wrong that only 2% of articles in leading management journals mention lucks

HEALTH
Flu has killed 10,000 Americans: So why is the world more worried over the Coronavirus?

HEALTH
Discovery of a new HIV strain: What it means for the pandemic

ARTS & CULTURE
Bic announces winners of its art competition: Ugandan among the winners

