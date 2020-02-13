IN THE INDEPENDENT: New Curriculum, Generation Next

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
New curriculum: Controversy over creating generation next Uganda
THE WEEK
UCC changes: Eng. Irene Kaggwa replaces Mutabazi as UCC Executive Director
THE LAST WORD
Uganda’s politics of fiction: How political competition in our country is conducted on wild promises based on imaginary state capabilities
NEW ANALYSIS
‘We want power’: DP leaders explain frustration with Mao as leader
BUSINESS
Behind URA’s sh700bn shortfall: Taxman to capitalize on new revenue collection initiatives to achieve better results going ahead
COMMENT
Luck and success in business: New research shows why it’s wrong that only 2% of articles in leading management journals mention lucks
HEALTH
Flu has killed 10,000 Americans: So why is the world more worried over the Coronavirus?
HEALTH
Discovery of a new HIV strain: What it means for the pandemic
ARTS & CULTURE
Bic announces winners of its art competition: Ugandan among the winners