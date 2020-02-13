IN THE INDEPENDENT: New Curriculum, Generation Next

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

New curriculum: Controversy over creating generation next Uganda

THE WEEK

UCC changes: Eng. Irene Kaggwa replaces Mutabazi as UCC Executive Director

THE LAST WORD

Uganda’s politics of fiction: How political competition in our country is conducted on wild promises based on imaginary state capabilities

NEW ANALYSIS

‘We want power’: DP leaders explain frustration with Mao as leader

BUSINESS

Behind URA’s sh700bn shortfall: Taxman to capitalize on new revenue collection initiatives to achieve better results going ahead

COMMENT

Luck and success in business: New research shows why it’s wrong that only 2% of articles in leading management journals mention lucks

HEALTH

Flu has killed 10,000 Americans: So why is the world more worried over the Coronavirus?

HEALTH

Discovery of a new HIV strain: What it means for the pandemic

ARTS & CULTURE

Bic announces winners of its art competition: Ugandan among the winners

