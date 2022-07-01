IN THE INDEPENDENT: ‘Muhoozi Project is time bomb’

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Muhoozi project is on, say donors: They insist it must be discussed seriously

THE LAST WORD

Apartheid at Uganda’s immigration: Inside the discrimination, humiliation and mistreatment of Ugandans of Kinyarwanda culture

ANALYSIS

ICC marks 20 years: World court battles questions of legitimacy and relevance as it marks milestone

COMMENT

Hydropower is a bad bargain: While hydro dams emits no greenhouse gases, reservoirs can be worse than fossil-fuel power plants

BUSINESS

World Bank: Russia-Ukraine war dampens Uganda’s economic growth. Near-term macroeconomic outlook estimates growth at 3.7 percent in financial year 2022, which is lower than pre-COVID-19 projections of over 6 percent

ANALYSIS

Traffic police bribery: New research makes recommendations

