IN THE INDEPENDENT: Is Dr. Aceng ready for next battle?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Vaccination for COVID-19 ready:Is Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng ready for the next battle?

ANALYSIS

Taking the COVID-19 jab: What the people are saying

THE LAST WORD

The living history of Bob Kasango: Looking at his life, one conclusion is unmistakable. He was much bigger than the mistakes he made

ANALYSIS

Museveni’s American dilemma: Eyes on new U.S. President Biden for review of Uganda relations amid human rights violations

BUSINESS

Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330-800Neo aircraft remain grounded: UCAA’s delay in concluding aircraft certification process cited

COMMENT

Journalists should protect themselves: he right of journalists to safety at work is often pursued as a collective cause but the pain inflicted is personal

SUPREME COURT

Decision taken, detailed ruling awaited: Court allows Kyagulanyi to withdraw presidential poll petition

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)