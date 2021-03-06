Saturday , March 6 2021
Nrm Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Is Dr. Aceng ready for next battle?

The Independent March 6, 2021 The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

COVER STORY
Vaccination for COVID-19 ready:Is Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng ready for the next battle?

ANALYSIS
Taking the COVID-19 jab: What the people are saying

THE LAST WORD
The living history of Bob Kasango: Looking at his life, one conclusion is unmistakable. He was much bigger than the mistakes he made

ANALYSIS
Museveni’s American dilemma: Eyes on new U.S. President Biden for review of Uganda relations amid human rights violations

BUSINESS
Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330-800Neo aircraft remain grounded: UCAA’s delay in concluding aircraft certification process cited

COMMENT
Journalists should protect themselves: he right of journalists to safety at work is often pursued as a collective cause but the pain inflicted is personal

SUPREME COURT
Decision taken, detailed ruling awaited: Court allows Kyagulanyi to withdraw presidential poll petition

