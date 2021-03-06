IN THE INDEPENDENT: Is Dr. Aceng ready for next battle?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Vaccination for COVID-19 ready:Is Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng ready for the next battle?
ANALYSIS
Taking the COVID-19 jab: What the people are saying
THE LAST WORD
The living history of Bob Kasango: Looking at his life, one conclusion is unmistakable. He was much bigger than the mistakes he made
ANALYSIS
Museveni’s American dilemma: Eyes on new U.S. President Biden for review of Uganda relations amid human rights violations
BUSINESS
Uganda Airlines’ Airbus A330-800Neo aircraft remain grounded: UCAA’s delay in concluding aircraft certification process cited
COMMENT
Journalists should protect themselves: he right of journalists to safety at work is often pursued as a collective cause but the pain inflicted is personal
SUPREME COURT
Decision taken, detailed ruling awaited: Court allows Kyagulanyi to withdraw presidential poll petition
YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)