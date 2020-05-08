Friday , May 8 2020
Airtel
Covid-19 Image

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Herbal medicine for COVID-19?

The Independent May 8, 2020

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online from midnight tonight

COVER STORY
Herbal medicine for COVID-19: Is this hope or gloom for Africans?

COMMENT
Is parliament immune from punishment? Unlike past occasions where MPs controversially paid themselves despite public outcry, they should be punished

ANALYSIS
Abuse of journalists: How it hurts Uganda’s ranking in the world

ANALYSIS
Wearing a face mask : Why some governments demand it and others don’t

BUSINESS
Postponing AfCFTA would be a mistake- African business leaders: But CSOs say
carrying out negotiation virtually will defranchise majority of the stakeholders

COMMENT
Wake up call on Chinese racism: The actions of Chinese officials in Guangzhou exposed them as really not different from apartheid South Africa

BUSINESS
How Coronavirus shut down Africa’s tourist industry: Africa’s hotels, tour operators and airlines are all reeling from the impact of coronavirus

HEALTH
World leaders pledge €7.4bn to research Covid-19 vaccine: EU-hosted talks tout cooperation but is not addressed by India, Russia or US

 

