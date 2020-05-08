IN THE INDEPENDENT: Herbal medicine for COVID-19?

COVER STORY

Herbal medicine for COVID-19: Is this hope or gloom for Africans?

COMMENT

Is parliament immune from punishment? Unlike past occasions where MPs controversially paid themselves despite public outcry, they should be punished

ANALYSIS

Abuse of journalists: How it hurts Uganda’s ranking in the world

ANALYSIS

Wearing a face mask : Why some governments demand it and others don’t

BUSINESS

Postponing AfCFTA would be a mistake- African business leaders: But CSOs say

carrying out negotiation virtually will defranchise majority of the stakeholders

COMMENT

Wake up call on Chinese racism: The actions of Chinese officials in Guangzhou exposed them as really not different from apartheid South Africa

BUSINESS

How Coronavirus shut down Africa’s tourist industry: Africa’s hotels, tour operators and airlines are all reeling from the impact of coronavirus

HEALTH

World leaders pledge €7.4bn to research Covid-19 vaccine: EU-hosted talks tout cooperation but is not addressed by India, Russia or US

