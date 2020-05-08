IN THE INDEPENDENT: Herbal medicine for COVID-19?

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Herbal medicine for COVID-19: Is this hope or gloom for Africans?
COMMENT
Is parliament immune from punishment? Unlike past occasions where MPs controversially paid themselves despite public outcry, they should be punished
ANALYSIS
Abuse of journalists: How it hurts Uganda’s ranking in the world
ANALYSIS
Wearing a face mask : Why some governments demand it and others don’t
BUSINESS
Postponing AfCFTA would be a mistake- African business leaders: But CSOs say
carrying out negotiation virtually will defranchise majority of the stakeholders
COMMENT
Wake up call on Chinese racism: The actions of Chinese officials in Guangzhou exposed them as really not different from apartheid South Africa
BUSINESS
How Coronavirus shut down Africa’s tourist industry: Africa’s hotels, tour operators and airlines are all reeling from the impact of coronavirus
HEALTH
World leaders pledge €7.4bn to research Covid-19 vaccine: EU-hosted talks tout cooperation but is not addressed by India, Russia or US