Friday , October 9 2020
Lato Milk
Home / In The Magazine / THE INDEPENDENT: NUP fights threaten opposition chances
Covid-19 Image

THE INDEPENDENT: NUP fights threaten opposition chances

The Independent October 9, 2020 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy online (details bottom)

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Bobi Wine warned: Fights in NUP threaten opposition chances

THE LAST WORD
The book you must read this year: A peep into a powerful treatise that people in the free market movement need to ponder over

ANALYSIS
‘I witnessed independence history’: Elder politician and veteran journalist Kavuma-Kaggwa talks about the people and events that shaped Uganda before 1962

COVID-19
Poor in West Nile get cash relief: Sweden gives Shs 14.8bn to vulnerable pregnant mothers impacted by COVID-19

BUSINESS
Can MTN’s new CEO fix current troubles? : The South African telecom firm plans to refocus on Africa and mobile money

COMMENT
The Catholic challenge: The French Revolution toppled the authority of the Catholic Church; many yearn to restore it

NEW ANALYSIS
Kampala residents lack food: More towns also affected, according to experts

FEATURE
Fashion for African politicians: It could mean more than just dress

***

YOU CAN READ LAST WEEK’S MAGAZINE HERE (click)

 

 

 

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved