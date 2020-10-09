THE INDEPENDENT: NUP fights threaten opposition chances

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

Bobi Wine warned: Fights in NUP threaten opposition chances

THE LAST WORD

The book you must read this year: A peep into a powerful treatise that people in the free market movement need to ponder over

ANALYSIS

‘I witnessed independence history’: Elder politician and veteran journalist Kavuma-Kaggwa talks about the people and events that shaped Uganda before 1962

COVID-19

Poor in West Nile get cash relief: Sweden gives Shs 14.8bn to vulnerable pregnant mothers impacted by COVID-19

BUSINESS

Can MTN’s new CEO fix current troubles? : The South African telecom firm plans to refocus on Africa and mobile money

COMMENT

The Catholic challenge: The French Revolution toppled the authority of the Catholic Church; many yearn to restore it

NEW ANALYSIS

Kampala residents lack food: More towns also affected, according to experts

FEATURE

Fashion for African politicians: It could mean more than just dress

