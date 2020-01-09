Thursday , January 9 2020
IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine consultations

The Independent January 9, 2020

The top stories in this week's THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
BOBI Wine Consultations: How People Power plans to dodge police roadblocks

THE LAST WORD
Kampala grinding to a halt: How NRM politics has made Kampala a dysfunctional city and what cannot be done about it

ECONOMY
Uganda’s Economy to remain subdued: Its managers must not focus on 2020 but on long term solutions, expert says

BUSINESS
Companies, businesses expect a better 2020: But 2021 general election might affect pace of growth

THE WEEK
The 195km trek: Museveni walks in memory of bush war fighters

ANALYSIS
Living with disability in the digital age: Life when you cannot use a computer, smart phone, ATM

ARTS & CULTURE
Xenson brings new art space: Focus on photography, video art, installation, graffiti, sound art, fashion

HEALTH
Testosterone supplements won’t help most men: But that hasn’t stopped manufacturers of the male hormone supplement from aggressively marketing it as a remedy for age-related symptoms

COMMENT
Future of work for youth: Youth unemployment has been a budding crisis all over the world and statistics show that 40% of youth are jobless and poor

MOTORING
Managing your fleet: Five ways to keep everything optimised

*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)

 

 

 

