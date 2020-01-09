IN THE INDEPENDENT: Bobi Wine consultations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY

BOBI Wine Consultations: How People Power plans to dodge police roadblocks

THE LAST WORD

Kampala grinding to a halt: How NRM politics has made Kampala a dysfunctional city and what cannot be done about it

ECONOMY

Uganda’s Economy to remain subdued: Its managers must not focus on 2020 but on long term solutions, expert says

BUSINESS

Companies, businesses expect a better 2020: But 2021 general election might affect pace of growth

THE WEEK

The 195km trek: Museveni walks in memory of bush war fighters

ANALYSIS

Living with disability in the digital age: Life when you cannot use a computer, smart phone, ATM

ARTS & CULTURE

Xenson brings new art space: Focus on photography, video art, installation, graffiti, sound art, fashion

HEALTH

Testosterone supplements won’t help most men: But that hasn’t stopped manufacturers of the male hormone supplement from aggressively marketing it as a remedy for age-related symptoms

COMMENT

Future of work for youth: Youth unemployment has been a budding crisis all over the world and statistics show that 40% of youth are jobless and poor

MOTORING

Managing your fleet: Five ways to keep everything optimised

