IN THE INDEPENDENT: Battle for the ghetto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.
COVER STORY
Battle for the ghetto: Behind Museveni move on Bobi Wine
THE LAST WORD
The politics of Uganda’s healthcare: Why our hospitals lack ambulances as public officials indulge themselvesin fancy four-wheel drive vehicles
ANALYSIS
Ugandan media in crisis: Recent protest against police attacks exposes weakness within
BUSINESS
Continental meeting in Kampala: Africa tax body targets online companies
THE WEEK
Changes in oil sector: Mariam Nampeera Mbowa appointed Tullow Uganda boss
ARTS & CULTURE
Art of drawings : Local masters emphasise heart of old craft
COMMENT
A living wage for capitalism: How higher nominal wages for low-paid workers can lay the foundation for renewed productivity growth
HEALTH
Listening to music in jam: It does more than calm you down
ANALYSIS
Phones and computers i society: Is social media damaging to children and teens?
*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)