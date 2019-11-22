Friday , November 22 2019
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / IN THE INDEPENDENT: Battle for the ghetto

IN THE INDEPENDENT: Battle for the ghetto

The Independent November 22, 2019 In The Magazine, The News Today Leave a comment

The top story in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT. Get your copy from the nearest news stand

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Battle for the ghetto: Behind Museveni move on Bobi Wine

THE LAST WORD
The politics of Uganda’s healthcare: Why our hospitals lack ambulances as public officials indulge themselvesin fancy four-wheel drive vehicles

ANALYSIS
Ugandan media in crisis:  Recent protest against police attacks exposes weakness within

BUSINESS
Continental meeting in Kampala: Africa tax body targets online companies

THE WEEK
Changes in oil sector: Mariam Nampeera Mbowa appointed Tullow Uganda boss

ARTS & CULTURE
Art of drawings : Local masters emphasise heart of old craft

COMMENT
A living wage for capitalism: How higher nominal wages for low-paid workers can lay the foundation for renewed productivity growth

HEALTH
Listening to music in jam: It does more than calm you down

ANALYSIS
Phones and computers i society: Is social media damaging to children and teens?

*** YOU CAN READ OLD ISSUES HERE (click)

 

 

 

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved