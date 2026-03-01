Sunday , March 1 2026
Home / SPORTS / IN PICS: Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium nears completion as Lira project hits 95% mark

IN PICS: Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium nears completion as Lira project hits 95% mark

The Independent March 1, 2026 SPORTS Leave a comment

The arial view of the Akii- Bua Olympic stadium

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the 20,000-seat Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has reached roofing level, with 95 percent of the main structure complete. Built by Egypt’s SAMCO National Construction Company, the multi-sport complex, named in honor of Olympic legend John Akii-Bua, will feature an eight-lane athletics track, indoor arena, swimming pool, and modern auxiliary facilities. Once completed in late 2026 or early 2027, the stadium is set to position Northern Uganda as a new hub for continental-level sporting events. URN was granted access to the site. We have pictures from different sides of the structure.

A section of the stadium from outside
A section of the stadium from inside.
Surface truss on the roof of the stadium
The entrance staircase
Roofing truss being assembled before its taken to the roof
Foundation of the clubhouse
A team from the NCS, consultants and engineers inspecting the stadium
A painter working inside the stadium
The VIP section of the stadium
The Akii- Bua stadium construction project from a distance.

****

RELATED STORIES

Akii-Bua Stadium nears completion as roofing works begin

IN PICTURES: Construction of Akii-Bua stadium takes shape

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved