IN PICS: Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium nears completion as Lira project hits 95% mark

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the 20,000-seat Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has reached roofing level, with 95 percent of the main structure complete. Built by Egypt’s SAMCO National Construction Company, the multi-sport complex, named in honor of Olympic legend John Akii-Bua, will feature an eight-lane athletics track, indoor arena, swimming pool, and modern auxiliary facilities. Once completed in late 2026 or early 2027, the stadium is set to position Northern Uganda as a new hub for continental-level sporting events. URN was granted access to the site. We have pictures from different sides of the structure.

****

RELATED STORIES