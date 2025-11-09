IMF says Zimbabwe’s economy to maintain strong momentum in 2026

HARARE | Xinhua | Zimbabwe’s economy is expected to maintain strong momentum in 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

In a statement issued on Thursday at the conclusion of an IMF staff mission to Zimbabwe, the agency said Zimbabwe’s economic rebound has been stronger than expected, supported by a recovery in agriculture, solid mining performance, and easing inflation amid exchange rate stability.

“Zimbabwe’s economic recovery in 2025 is stronger than previously anticipated, given the rebound in agriculture and solid performances in mining, while inflation has continued to significantly ease, supported by a stable foreign exchange rate. The economy is expected to maintain strong momentum in 2026,” the IMF said.

It added that discussions with Zimbabwe’s monetary authorities focused on enhancing fiscal discipline in the 2026 budget framework to avoid the accumulation of expenditure arrears.

According to the statement, the IMF recommended the adoption of credible revenue projections supported by concrete policy and administrative tax measures for 2026, and strengthening expenditure management to enhance fiscal resilience and management of fiscal risks and pressures.

The IMF said it stands ready to resume discussions with Zimbabwe on the requested Staff Monitored Program, based on progress towards addressing key policy issues, including aligning the 2026 budget with the objective of sustaining macroeconomic stability.

The IMF staff team visited Zimbabwe from Oct. 29 to Nov. 5 as part of its regular engagement with Zimbabwean authorities and other stakeholders.

In September, Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube raised the country’s growth projection to 6.6 percent this year, up from the initial forecast of 6 percent due to higher tobacco output and surging global gold prices. ■