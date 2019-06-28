IMC offers free medical care to Lubowa and Entebbe road community

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | International Medical Centre (IMC) Entebbe road clinic has Friday dedicated a whole-day fair to conduct a health camp as a way of giving back to the community where it serves, through a health initiative. Since its inception in 2015, the IMC Entebbe road clinic had diligently served over 100,000 people in Lubowa and the surrounding areas.

In partnership with Uganda Blood Transfusion services, LANCET Laboratories Uganda International Hospital Kampala (IHK) and IAA HealthCare, the health outreach is aimed at giving back to the people in Lubowa/Entebbe road whom it has served for over four years through providing general wellness and medical treatment so as improve the quality of life.

The clinic is offering medical services such as; hepatitis B screening, free dental Check-ups, doctor consultation, Triage service (outside activity), Body Mass Index (BMI), Breast cancer screening & examination, Electrocardiography (ECG) test and Interpretations, Blood donations, Antenatal services, HIV counselling screening and testing, Random Blood Sugar (RBS), Gynaecology service and wellness awareness tips.

IMC consists of a network of walk in clinics throughout Uganda. These cover key towns upcountry and 5 centres within Kampala. This network is expanding and improving as part of our commitment to ensure that we provide the best primary care service in Uganda.

Joel Oroni, the General Manger International Medical Centre, said the wellness health camp initiative is a way for the organization to reaffirm their commitment to the people of Uganda and promoting healthy living within the communities in which we operate. Through this we also provide the opportunity for the people to receive best quality primary health care from one of Uganda’s top notch clinic for free.

”As we continue to heavily invest in primary healthcare through our network expansion initiative, International Medical Centre is also dedicating resources to facilitate a free health outreaches at the opening of all new clinics and also in areas where we already have existing clinics” Oroni Said.

He revealed that IMC has invested in opening new clinics and continued to improve/renovated all the existing clinics throughout the country by adding some key extra services to the clinic such as dental units, pediatrics clinic, radiology services, obstetrics and gynaecology consultations, ultrasound scan services and soon will start admitting patients in few branches. They will also be operating daily on a 24 hour clock.

“By reaching out to Lubowa and Entebbe road community on matters of their health and wellness, we intend to strengthen our relationship with the people we serve and continue to strive on our commitment to always provide exceptional primary healthcare experience for all generations tailored to our client needs” emphasized Oroni.

Also, the outreaches will help us openly interact with the communities in which we exist and serve. This in return, we hope to promote collaboration between IMC, neighboring residential communities we operate, and business agencies through continued support in CSRs and health talks, He added.

This year, International Medical Centre opened three new clinics in Wandegeye, Kireka and Arua. We also relocated Gulu and Mukono to much more better and spacious locations. The expansion drives is aimed at growing the clinics networks in different parts of the country and ensure best primary healthcare is accessed by everyone, anywhere. Currently, the organization has a network of 23 (17 standalone and 6 site facilities).

Oroni thanked the people of Uganda, the Lubowa and Entebbe road community for allowing IMC Entebbe road to us serve them and promised to always strive to serve you better.