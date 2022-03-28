IMC Mukono opens a new theatre

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | International Medical Centre (IMC) Mukono on Friday 25th officially opened its new state of the art theatre.

At the official opening, the International Medical Group (IMG) CEO Shukmeet Sandhu said that as the leading provider of private medical services, it is paramount that IMG institutions continue to improve and evolve to meet the needs of their patients.

“The outdated but accepted consensus that Ugandans must travel abroad to seek surgical solutions to their health issues is one that IMG has been determined to dispel and the launch of this theatre is our latest effort,” he said.

“Our commitment to improving Ugandan healthcare is stronger than ever and we hope that this new theatre is an affirmation of that resolve,” he added.

Andrew Mugalu, the IMC general manager said that they are always looking for ways to improve upon their mission statement to bring quality healthcare to all.

“IMC has provided accessible, comprehensive healthcare to our patients for over 23 years and has maintained IMG’s ethos of holistic healing throughout.”

“Treating your ailments has always been and remains our immediate priority, but we believe in sustaining your health beyond simply addressing your illnesses adding that we have always invested in research, education and training to ensure we are bringing needed services to the communities that rely on us.”