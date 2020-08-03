IMC expands Mbale clinic by adding an In-Patient Department

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The International Medical Centre (IMC) has expanded its Mbale Clinic with an In-Patient Department as it strengthens its network across Uganda.

According to the General Manager of International Medical Centre, Joel Oroni, the expansion drive is aimed at increasing the healthcare services offered in Mbale. He added that the expansion will ensure that the people of Mbale and the surrounding area have access to advanced, quality and best healthcare.

“We have equipped the clinic with beds, medical equipment, round the clock availability of dedicated team of professional and specialized medical doctors and nurses,” Oroni emphasized.

He said through the In-Patient Department, they shall be able to admit patients with various medical conditions that require appropriate care and attention. Besides admission, the clinic will continue to offer other services like treatment of minor procedures, general medicine, pharmacology, check-ups, laboratory and specialized tests – including DNA testing, antenatal screenings and services.

Growth and expansion across Uganda

Currently, International Medical Centre is establishing new clinics, expanding into inpatient in some locations and relocating old ones to better premises to consolidate its mission to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

According to Oroni, the IMC expansion and growth strategies are aimed at ensuring everyone has access to healthcare that meets international standards within the vicinity of their areas of residence.

“Our growth agenda is meant to bring better healthcare services to people living in communities outside Kampala, so that they do not have to travel long distances to seek quality treatment. Our objective is to have modern facilities with the good doctors and advanced equipment that can be accessed in their hometown” Oroni emphasized.

Oroni stressed that despite the COVID-19 impact on the economy, IMC will continue with the planned expansion, improving and upgrading our services in the existing clinics and increasing our scope to cover a wide range of healthcare services.

“We also intend to step into the telemedicine space and maybe able to integrated clinics using technology to bridge the service provision gap and ensure easy customer reach and access to quality and improved primary healthcare service, an aspect that contributes to Universal Health Coverage goal,” Oroni said.

In-line with Group Strategy

Andre Ackerman, the CEO of International Medical Group congratulated the IMC team upon this achievement and urged the staff to always have people at heart, be innovative and dedicated to ensure that they deliver quality healthcare that meets international standard and continue to be leaders of Uganda’s private healthcare sector.

Ackerman confirmed that International Medical Group is committed to improving the standards of Uganda’s healthcare through investing in advanced medical technology and service, innovation and offering tailor-made services that cater for the health need of the community, with specialized divisions that best serve that particular society.

“We are dedicated to providing exemplary and quality healthcare to all Ugandans regardless of their geographical location, a factor that sets us apart from other private health service providers. Our focus on clinical growth and expansion is compelled by our commitment to improve lives by bettering the services we provide since healthcare is constantly evolving, with new challenges and new remedies every day. I am proud to say, IMG is up to the challenge,” he emphasized

Adding, that “as we strive to have a true national footprint, International Medical Group continues to be passionate about Uganda’s healthcare sector and are proud of the important role we play in changing the face of the country’s healthcare system.”