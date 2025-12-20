IMBRISK to enable cross-border I&M Bank transactions across East Africa

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | I&M Bank has introduced IMBRISK, a new transactional banking solution that allows customers to deposit, withdraw, and transfer funds across I&M Bank branches in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda, regardless of where their accounts are domiciled.

The platform enables both new and existing customers to access their funds seamlessly at any I&M Bank branch within the region, supporting cross-border banking as movement across East African Community (EAC) member states continues to expand under visa-free travel arrangements.

IMBRISK is aimed at addressing longstanding challenges faced by businesses, cross-border traders, professionals and frequent travellers who often experience delays or limitations when accessing or transferring funds outside their home countries but within the region.

According to I&M Bank Uganda CEO Robin Bairstow, the solution reflects the bank’s efforts to respond to evolving customer needs.

“The IMBRISK is an important addition to the range of convenient banking solutions that our customers have already been enjoying. We have customers who engage in imports and exports business across the region, and need to move their funds as they trade. In addition to these businesses, many of our customers travel frequently, while some are expats, so ensuring easy access to their funds, wherever they are in the region is essential.”

Bairstow said the initiative goes beyond facilitating transactions. With IMBRISK, he added, “We are empowering our customers to take full advantage of the opportunities within the East African region.”

I&M Bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Annette Nakiyaga, said the solution was designed with convenience, flexibility and speed in mind.

“IMBRISK gives our customers the confidence to move their money across the region knowing that every transaction is supported by I&M Bank’s secure and trusted infrastructure. It delivers the convenience they need, with the reliability and safety they expect from us,” she said.