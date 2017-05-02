Thursday , September 8 2022
Home / Society catergory / Health / Illegal kidney trade racket uncovered in Pakistan

Illegal kidney trade racket uncovered in Pakistan

The Independent May 2, 2017 Health, NEWS, WORLD 1 Comment

Lahore, Pakistan | AFP |  Pakistani investigators have uncovered an illegal kidney donation racket and arrested six people, including two doctors, after raiding a house where unauthorised surgeries were reportedly underway, a senior official told AFP Monday.

Authorities say the gang was involved in selling kidneys to international clients, particularly from wealthy Gulf nations.

“A team comprising seven officials raided a house in Lahore and caught four people red-handed illegally transplanting kidneys to two Oman nationals,” Jamil Ahmad Mayo, Deputy Director of the Federal Investigation Agency, told AFP.

The two Omanis, who have also been taken into custody, had paid seven million rupees ($70,000) each for a kidney, he said.

Organs can only be donated by close relatives in Pakistan and buying and selling them is illegal.

However, a chronic shortage of organs for transplant has fuelled a black market, with acute poverty forcing some Pakistanis to sell their kidneys to eke out a living.

 

Tags

One comment

  1. Dr. Dmytro Luis
    September 8, 2022 at 2:08 pm

    Good Day,

    I’m Dr. Dmytro, we are urgently in need of kldney donor in Istanbul
    for the SUM OF $350,000.00 United States Dollar. If you are interested
    to be a donor, Email us right now or WhatsAPP

    Email: qqiv66@gmail.com
    WhatsApp: +39 351 269 6491

    Dr. Dmytro Luis..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved