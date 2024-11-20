Ikon Awards return for third edition

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The stage is set for the grand return of the Ikon Film and Television Awards. The 2025 edition promises to be bigger and better.

Organised by the Ikon Inspire Foundation, Reach A Hand Uganda, and Sauti Plus Media Hub, the awards are the premier event celebrating creativity and innovation in Uganda’s film and television industry. The Ikon Awards will take place on 29th March 2025 at the Kampala Serena Hotel and celebrated Nigerian film legends – Patience Ozokwo and Konayo O. Konayo – are expected to attend the event.

The highly anticipated third edition was officially unveiled on Sunday.

The announcement was made during a colourful old school-themed event held at the Kampala Serena Hotel – bringing together several filmmakers and industry players for a fun-filled evening with entertainment from Band Sanyu and DJ Bryan who wowed guests with beautiful blasts from the past.

The event MCs – Doreen Nabbanja and Kingsley Ebuka Obiekwe did an amazing job of ushering the program seamlessly between the cocktails, entertainment, networking, and speeches.

While addressing guests during the launch event, Humphrey Nabimanya – the founder of the Awards, emphasised the importance of the platform to bring filmmakers together towards getting the industry.

He also took the opportunity to thank the previous edition’s partners and sponsors such as Uganda Airlines, Aquafina, ATS Events, and others for their support of the industry in several ways.

He said, “We need to come together as an industry and collaborate on a much deeper level if we want to grow to the scale of established African film giants like Nigeria and South Africa.”

As part of the awards, the organisers host a series of activities leading up to the main event, including masterclasses during which young and upcoming filmmakers learn valuable skills from professionals.

Usama Mukwaya, the Producer of the Ikon Awards and Director of Operations at the Ikon Inspire Foundation, said the nominations will be announced in January, adding that they had increased the number of slots within each category from four to five.