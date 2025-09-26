iKON Awards expands reach with first-ever continental activation in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria | THE INDEPENDENT | The road map to iKON Awards 2026 has officially kicked off with iKON Activate – an initiative that fosters collaborations with African film stars. The first iKON Activate is scheduled to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from 26th -28th September 2025.

The initiative is also a build-up to the iKON Awards 2026, where several Nollywood actors are expected to participate, further cementing the event’s continental scope.

The series of events which includes a summit provides a unique opportunity for cross-cutting knowledge exchange between Uganda and Nigerian film television stakeholders, driving collaborations that strengthen the creative economies.

The inaugural activation marks the beginning of a new chapter for the awards, bringing together the continent’s most creative minds in film, television, and digital storytelling.

It will also position the iKON Awards to grow in both scope and influence by expanding recognition and engaging prominent African filmmakers, ultimately transforming it into a regional rather than solely Ugandan platform.

Collaboration between industries is the key focus, aiming for mutual exchange that involves Ugandan filmmakers working with Nigerian and South African counterparts. For instance an actor from Uganda will feature in a Nollywood film, serving as an ambassador, and so forth.

This activity will involve key guest speakers from these different countries, such as Ramsey Noauh, Dr Shaibu Husseini, Funke Akindele, Amn Nelson Ocheger and Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder iKON Awards.

The event will also involve high profile engagements, networking and knowledge sharing with regional and international filmmakers, producers, and industry leaders.

Conversations around the evolving film industry, emerging opportunities, and the role of African storytelling in the global arena cement iKON Awards’ commitment to support for the local film industry.

Commenting on this initiative, Usama Mukwaya, Producer, iKON Awards, emphasized that the platform to spark meaningful dialogue and innovation within Africa’s film industry now that the iKON is going continental .

“By engaging regional leaders and opening up to the global stage, we are setting the stage for an even more impactful Ikon Awards,” he added.

A significant step toward fostering collaboration has already been taken with the signing of an MoU between the iKON Awards and renowned Ugandan actor Michael Wawuyo Sr. to feature in a Nigerian drama film titled Dambe. The agreement, signed on 16th September 2025, forms part of the broader iKON Exchange Programme.