iKON Awards: 2025 nominees speak out on what future holds for film industry

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The 2025 iKon Awards continue to shine a spotlight on outstanding talent in the film industry, celebrating the creativity and dedication of filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals.

The Ikon Awards, now in its 3rd edition, is scheduled to happen on 29th March, 2025 at Serena Hotel Kampala. The awards are a prestigious annual celebration of creativity, excellence and innovation in Uganda’s film and creative sector.

They aim to honor and recognize exceptional talent, projects, and contributions that elevate the creative industry both locally and internationally. Recently, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) partnered with iKon Awards to promote the industry.

As excitement builds for the upcoming ceremony, the iKon Awards continue to play a crucial role in recognizing and elevating talent in the African film industry, inspiring the next generation of storytellers.

What a selection of nominees say:

Nana Kagga

Has been recognized in two categories; Best TV Actress for her role in Damalie and Best Actress in A Supporting Role in the feature film Maria. Expressing her excitement, she said, “Being nominated for an iKon Award is an incredible honour. It is a validation of the hard work and passion that goes into creating impactful storytelling.”

Reflecting on a particularly challenging scene in Maria, she shared, “One scene that required extra preparation was when I had to portray a mother losing her son. A parent should never have to go through that, so imagining that someone had taken my child was unimaginable for me.”

Ethan Mwesigwa

At 15, also the youngest nominees: Best Rising Star nominee, shared his excitement: “It feels so good because, for the first time, my hard work has been recognized. I am truly happy.”

Hellen Lukoma

Nominated for Best Actress in A Tv Series for her role in the Beloved film, expressed her gratitude: “It feels good because it shows that my efforts are being recognized. It’s a beautiful feeling.” On her acting experience, she humorously added, “I don’t know how to act rich in real life, but I had to embody a wealthy character on screen.”

Muhmood Zamunyo

A nominee for Best Actor in Maria, shared what the nomination means to him.

“Being nominated means I am among the best, and that means a lot to me.”

He also highlighted his most memorable scene: “My best scene was playing a tough father. In real life, I was raised with strict authority, so in the movie, I didn’t want my on-screen child to talk back while I was speaking.”

Arthur Sewanyana

A Best Rising Star nominee for his role in Damalie, described the nomination as life-changing.

“This nomination means everything to me because it is my first recognition.

” He recalled his most intense scene: “My best scene was when my on-screen mother slapped me in Damalie. You have to stay focused in the movie, despite the slap!”

****

The full list of nominees across all 22 competitive categories is available here https://theikon.org/awards/.