IGP warns against flouting night curfew during christmas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police-IGP, Martin Okoth Ochola has warned travelers and motorists against violating the night curfew that runs between 9 pm to 6am.

In his Christmas message delivered by police spokesperson Fred Enanga at the Uganda Media Center, Ochola warned all people travelling upcountry to be mindful of the night-time curfew, saying police will apprehend whoever is found violating it.

He revealed that they have already deployed enough personnel on highways and towns to enforce compliance with all COVID-19 guildlines and mostly the curfew time.

He says they have embarked on Fika-Salama operations with the aim of stopping reckless motorists on both major and access routes to stem accidents that tend to rise in the festival season.

“Fiika-salama operations will be targeting incompetent and errant drivers, vehicles in dangerous mechanical conditions and those driving while drunk, we don’t want to see people losing lives,” said Enanga.

The 2019 Traffic police records show that December and January registered the highest number of deaths resulting from traffic accidents. At least 364 died in December last year while 376 died in January.

Police attribute the deaths in December to excitement where people drive carelessly and others drive fast to reach their destinations. Other drivers according to police spend time drinking in bars and drive under the influence of alcohol.

Enanga has also reminded the people leaving their homes for the festival days in the villages to heighten the security measures in their homes against burglars during this period.

URN