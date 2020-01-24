IGP continues sweep, orders Legal Director Twaruhuka to leave

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the force’s Legal Director Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Erasmus Twaruhuka to vacate office in the absence of a running contract.

Sources at Naguru police headquarters have intimated to Uganda Radio Network – URN that Ochola has issued a similar directive to Traffic Director AIGP Steven Kasiima, Fire and Rescue Director AIGP Joseph Mugisa and AIGP Francis Rwego.

It is however only the order to Twaruhuka that is official and confirmed.

Twaruhuka’s contract expired nearly two years ago and has been working on a letter issued by the Internal Affairs Minister – Gen Jeje Odongo, saying his contract, together with 11 others are awaiting approval from President Yoweri Museveni, the appointing authority.

In a letter issued yesterday, Ochola directed that Twaruhuka vacates the office as he waits for the president’s endorsement.

Twaruhuka has been the Police Force’s Legal Director for nearly 10 years. However, a decision on the renewal of his contract has been on a waiting list from the time Gen Edward Kale Kayihura left the force.

Twaruhuka joins AIGP Godfrey Bangirana who was forced out of office in December after his contract expired. Bangirana had ignored Ochola’s order until the High Court issued an order to vacate office.

A fortnight ago, Gen Jeje Odongo issued a letter asking Ochola to let twelve AIGPs stay in the office. They include those whose contracts are expiring in May, June and July.

******

URN