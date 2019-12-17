IGP orders for refresher training for marine officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police has called for refresher training of all marine officers.

This follows the drowning of police marine officer, Sgt Godfrey Mwonda, in last Saturday’s floods in Kampala.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga on Tuesday said that Ochola has tasked the marine unit of the police force to re-train officers on how they can conduct rescue missions in a safe way.

Mwonda drowned trying to rescue a one Ssekitooleko who had been washed by fast running water in the Saturday morning heavy downpour. He was found in Mbuya Katoogo swamp, which is often used as a washing bay.

Mwonda was one of the most experienced divers with a 10 years’ experience. Police say the demise of Mwonda was a huge blow to the unit because it takes a lot of resources to train a marine officer.

Mwonda met his death when trapped in a hole during the rescue operation and suffocated.

Fred Enanga says that he was pulled from the water after several minutes and rushed to Kitintale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“The sudden loss of the marine officer was absolutely devastating for the entire force. The deceased was a highly skilled marine officer who had rescued several victims from water showing that such tragic incidents can happen anywhere,” Enanga said.

The floods also killed Joweria Tumusiime, Agnes Naiga and her daughter Lillian Nakogogwe.

******

URN