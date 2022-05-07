IGP Ochola transfers Twine, dozens of CID officers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola, has appointed the spokesperson of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Charles Twine, as the new Officer In charge of Parliament investigations.

Twine has been an active and press-friendly CID Spokesperson for three years. He however toned down after the appointment of a new CID director Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Tom Magambo.

The reshuffles that have been announced police radio communication, IGP Ochola has moved Twine to parliament even though he has not appointed any other person to serve as CID spokesperson.

By press time, 331 names had been posted on police communication platform as to have been appointed or transferred to new places. The moved officers range from the ranks of Commissioner of Police (CP) to Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP).

Majority of the appointed officers are the ones who last month completed a one year course at Bwebajja Police College. Among the other senior officers who have been appointed to new offices include CP Dennis Tumuhimbise who has been appointed deputy CID director replacing CP Katto Paul Tumuhimbise.

CP Katto who was also deputy to former CID director AIGP Grace Akullo, has been appointed head of Anti-Money Laundering Taskforce. CP Tumuhimbise who now second in command of CID has been head of anti-human trafficking in persons department.

CP Beata Chelimo has been appointed head of economic fraud department, Senior Superintendent of Police –SSP Mark Odong has been appointed commandant Special Investigations Division –SID in Kireka. ACP Julis Twinomujuni is the new head of anti-human trafficking department under the ministry of internal affairs.

SSP Bernard Muhumuza has been appointed head anti-narcotics department replacing Superintendent of Police –SP Tinka Zarugaba, SSP Henry Mugumya who has been head of electoral and political offences department is now in charge of organized crime unit.

SP Patrick Onyango who also completed the one-year course has been reappointed Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson, SP Michael Kasigyire who was formerly at Kira road and Entebbe police station is now Kikuube DPC whereas SP Sailus Omara is now security incharge of Makerere University.

