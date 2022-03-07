IGP Ochola asks CID to probe abuse of Police vehicles

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inspector-General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola has ordered the Crime Intelligence and the Criminal Investigations Directorate to investigate the misuse and abuse of police motor vehicles. He says that most police vehicles are being used for private work where they break down.

He also directed the logistics and engineering department with assistance from the Crime Intelligence and Criminal Investigations Directorate to come up with monitoring and evaluation measures to counter the motor vehicle abuse noting that the vice does not only affect the police budget but also undermines the performance of the force.

Ochola issued the orders through the Assistant Inspector of Police Joseph Mugisa, the Director of Fire and Rescue Services who represented him at the commissioning of the Shillings 1.5 Billion Rwezi Regional Repair and Mechanical Maintenance centre in Mbarara city on Friday.

He explained that the maintenance center was much needed since the Force fleet is expanding every day. He tasked all Regional Police commanders to compile a list of all the motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycles that need urgent attention.

Joseph Kato, the Deputy Rwezi Regional Police, said that the construction of the maintenance centre will boost the mobility of personnel of the region, which currently has 38 motor vehicles, 235 motorcycles and 17 bicycles.

Felix Baryamwisaki, the Deputy Director of Estates and Land Management in Uganda Police Force, said that the construction was expected to last one year but it took two years due to land grabbers and the phased funding.

Baryamwisaki says the third mechanical centre will be constructed in Aswa Policing Region in Gulu. Rwizi region comprises Mbarara, Isingiro, Ibanda, Ntungamo, Kiruhura, Kazo and Rwampara.

Sam Origanyira, the Kakiika Cell Defense Secretary, says that the maintenance center needs to work first on the fire vehicles that all grounded noting that the last time fire gutted timber business in Town they had to wait for the fire fleet from Bushenyi district.

URN