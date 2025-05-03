Iganga Secondary School receives State-of-the-Art inclusive ICT lab from MTN

IGANGA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda, through its corporate social responsibility arm, the MTN Foundation, on April 30, officially handed over a state-of-the-art, inclusive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab to Iganga Secondary School in Eastern Uganda. This initiative, part of the MTN Foundation’s impactful Digital Access Project, marks a significant stride towards ensuring equitable access to technology for all Ugandan learners, including those with visual impairments.

The newly commissioned lab is meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of the student body at Iganga Secondary School, aVita school that currently accommodates over 1,900 students, with 21 being visually impaired. Notably, Iganga SS stands as one of only two secondary schools in the entire Busoga region offering inclusive education.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Brian Mbasa, Senior Manager of the MTN Foundation, reiterated the Foundation’s unwavering commitment to digital inclusion.

“Technology should be a bridge—not a barrier,” Mbasa stated.

“Through this ICT lab, we are opening doors to dignity, independence, and unlimited opportunities for every learner at Iganga Secondary School. We are proud to stand alongside partners who share our vision of an inclusive, connected future for Uganda.”

He added that MTN Uganda firmly believes in providing everyone with the benefits of a modern, connected life, irrespective of their background or circumstances.

The inclusive nature of the lab is a key highlight. As part of a broader Shs 1 billion investment by the MTN Foundation to establish 11 ICT labs across Uganda (five of which are in inclusive schools), the Iganga SS facility is equipped with 10 computers featuring JAWS software, specifically designed for learners with visual impairments. The lab also includes sound amplifiers, scanners, printers, and a year of complimentary internet connectivity, ensuring a comprehensive digital learning environment.

Monica Nakaziba Kayira, the Headmistress of Iganga Secondary School, hailed the donation as a transformative intervention.

“This ICT lab will level the playing field for all our learners,” said Kayira.

“For the first time, students with visual impairments will have the same opportunity as their peers to develop essential digital skills. We are grateful to MTN Uganda and all partners for believing in the potential of every student at Iganga Secondary School.”

The project’s successful implementation was a collaborative effort with Sense International Uganda, a leading advocate for inclusive education for learners with disabilities.

Edward Otim, Regional Director at Sense International Uganda, highlighted the financial challenges often associated with supporting visually impaired students.

“We’ve found that supporting a child with visual impairment can cost up to ten times more than supporting a child without one,” Otim explained.

“That’s why MTN’s donations of these computers is more than just a contribution of technology—it’s a significant investment in inclusion.”

He further emphasized the immediate impact of the lab, stating, “This new computer lab is a game-changer. With adaptive technologies such as screen readers, braille printers, and Orbit readers, learners with visual impairments can now access learning materials, participate in lessons, and receive their results at the same time as their peers. No more delays.”

Sarah Kwagala Tenywa, the District Inspector of Schools for Iganga District Local Government, highlighted the critical need for ICT literacy in today’s digital age and urged both students and educators to embrace technology. She commended Iganga SS and MTN Uganda for their joint efforts in championing inclusive education within the Busoga region.

This initiative aligns seamlessly with MTN Uganda’s Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to drive Africa’s progress through digital solutions. It also supports key national development frameworks such as Uganda’s Vision 2040 and the Digital Transformation Roadmap. Furthermore, the project contributes to the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The handover at Iganga Secondary School reinforces MTN Uganda’s core belief that every learner, regardless of their background or ability, deserves access to the digital tools necessary for success. It underscores the power of collaboration in ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation journey. To date, MTN Uganda has established 63 ICT labs in educational institutions across the country, including nine in technical and vocational institutions.